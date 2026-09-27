TN: Tight Security In Madurai For CM Vijay's Visit Today

MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Sep 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Police have put a five-tier security arrangement in place at Madurai airport for Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's visit on Monday. Security has also been stepped up along the roads he is expected to use during his engagements in the city.

Police personnel have been stationed on both sides of the road from the airport to Government Rajaji Hospital, CM Vijay's first stop after his scheduled arrival at 11 a.m. Sniffer dogs have been used to inspect the airport complex, while the Central Industrial Security Force and local police were checking vehicles before allowing them onto the premises.

Drone flights have been prohibited during the visit. Barricades have been erected near the airport and in Mandela Nagar, Avaniyapuram and Chinthamani to control access along the Chief Minister's route.

Security arrangements extend beyond the airport corridor to the Gandhi Museum, the Government Tourist Office and the Meenakshi Amman Temple.

Police are expected to regulate traffic as the convoy moves between venues, with temporary restrictions possible on the roads it uses. After the hospital programme, the convoy is expected to pass Anna Bus Stand and the Collector's Office on its way to the Gandhi Museum.

From there, the planned route to the Government Tourist Office includes Law College, Rajamuthiah Mandram, Race Course and the Forest Department office. In the evening, CM Vijay is expected to travel from the tourist office through Goripalayam, Nelpettai and Keezhavasal to the Meenakshi Amman Temple. His return route towards the airport is planned via Kamarajar Road, Munichalai, Ganesh Theatre junction, Vaigai South Bank Road, Ring Road and Viraganur junction.

The arrangements cover a route through several busy parts of Madurai, as well as the airport and venues on the Chief Minister's schedule. Barricades and vehicle checks are in place at key points, while personnel deployed along the roads will manage the convoy's movement through the city.

Police have made similar tight arrangements for the return journey to the airport after the temple visit.

CM Vijay's Madurai programme includes the launch of the Thaai Maaman Gold Ring scheme for children born in government hospitals and the reopening of the Gandhi Museum after its renovation at a cost of about Rs 10 crore. Following lunch and a break at the Government Tourist Office, he is scheduled to visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple at 5 p.m. before flying back to Chennai.