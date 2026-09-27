Bhagat Singh An Inspiration For Youth, Says PM On Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 119th birth anniversary, describing him as a“source of inspiration for every Indian”, particularly for the youth of the country.

PM Modi recalls Bhagat Singh's fearlessness and sacrifice

In a video message shared on X, PM Modi recalled Bhagat Singh's fearlessness and unwavering commitment to India's freedom struggle, saying his life and sacrifice continue to inspire generations.“Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh for every Indian, especially the youth of the country, is a source of inspiration. Fearlessness was ingrained in his nature,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also recalled a letter Bhagat Singh had written to the British authorities before his execution, in which he demanded that he and his fellow revolutionaries be treated as prisoners of war.“Before dangling from the gallows for the country, Bhagat Singh ji had also written a letter to the British. He had said that I want you to treat me and my companions like prisoners of war. Therefore, our life should be taken not by hanging, but directly by shooting. This is proof of his indomitable courage,” he added.

PM Modi further highlighted Bhagat Singh's sensitivity towards the suffering of people and his willingness to help others.“Bhagat Singh ji was also very sensitive to people's pain and always stayed ahead in helping. I respectfully pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji,” he said.

In a separate post on X, PM Modi said Bhagat Singh's indomitable courage and valour had infused new vigour into India's freedom movement.“Millions of salutations to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. With their indomitable courage and valor, he infused new vigor into the freedom movement. His spirit of sacrificing everything for the honor of the nation is a symbol of the courage and resolve of India's youth,” he said.

Bhagat Singh's revolutionary legacy

Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907, in Banga, in present-day Pakistan's Punjab province. He emerged as one of the most prominent revolutionaries of India's freedom struggle. On April 8, 1929, Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt threw bombs inside the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi in protest against colonial legislation. They deliberately surrendered and used the subsequent proceedings to convey their message against British rule. Bhagat Singh was later convicted in the Lahore Conspiracy Case and executed alongside Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931, at the age of 23.

Yogi Adityanath pays tribute

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh and called upon people, particularly the youth, to contribute towards building a knowledgeable, value-driven and capable Uttar Pradesh. Yogi said Bhagat Singh's life should inspire people to fight social evils and emphasised the importance of knowledge, skills, resolve and action in the state's development. (ANI)

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