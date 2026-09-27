Ex-Test Batter David Boon Named CA Interim Chair As Baird Steps Down

MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Sep 28 (IANS) Former Test batter David Boon has been appointed Cricket Australia (CA) Interim Chair with serving chair Mike Baird notified the CA Board he would not seek reappointment and would stand down from the role at next month's Annual General Meeting.

Cricket Australia said the process to appoint a Cricket Australia chair will take place in the months after the AGM.

Baird has served on the CA Board for six years and has been chair since February 2023.“After much consideration I have decided to stand down as CA Chair and Director. I am delighted that David Boon has agreed to undertake the Interim Chair role while we complete the formal Chair process.

"I will undertake a transition process with David over coming weeks. I have been incredibly proud to play a role in the oversight of cricket on the CNSW Board and, over the last six years, the CA Board, including almost four as Chair," Baird said.

Meanwhile, Boon was appointed to the CA Board in February 2025 after serving as Cricket Tasmania director for nine years on the Cricket Tasmania Board, including three years as Chair.

Boon has a wealth of experience as an international player and administrator and served as an ICC Match Referee before taking his place on the CA Board. Previously, he was Cricket Tasmania's General Manager of Cricket and a member of the Australian selection panel from 2000-2011.

“It is an enormous honour to take the role of Interim CA Chair during what is a hugely exciting and also challenging time for cricket," Boon said in a statement shared by Cricket Australia.“I look forward to leading the CA Board as we continue to make decisions that ensure the long-term health and prosperity of the game here and advancing Australia's interests globally."

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to Mike for his commitment and leadership as a passionate advocate for Australian Cricket from grassroots clubs right through to the Cricket Australia and ICC Board Rooms and all in between," he added.

“Mike's efforts to lead Australian Cricket, confront the many difficult decisions facing cricket and his influential role at the ICC should be appreciated by everyone throughout the game.”