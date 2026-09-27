Russia Says It Struck Ukrainian Logistics Hubs, Port Infrastructure

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Moscow: Russian forces unleashed a wave of drone strikes on Ukrainian logistics and communications hubs, depots and ports, as well as vessels operating in support of Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

The statement added that the strikes came as part of a continuing exchange of attacks between Russia and Ukraine that has increasingly targeted energy facilities, infrastructure, military sites and ports.

The offensives come as the war between the two countries continues more than four years after it began on Feb. 24, 2022.

Diplomatic efforts to reach a resolution have continued in fits and starts.