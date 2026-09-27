Qatari Businessmen Association Discusses Strengthening Investment Partnerships With Hong Kong

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) discussed with HE Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government (People's Republic of China), Paul Chan ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the Qatari private sector and Hong Kong. The discussion focused on building new partnerships in priority sectors, notably financial services, healthcare, logistics, technology and innovation, as well as trade and investment.

HE Paul Chan stated that the meeting with QBA members was significant for showcasing available opportunities, expanding relations between the two business communities, encouraging mutual investments, and connecting Qatari companies and investors with their counterparts in Hong Kong. These efforts aim to elevate economic relations to a more diversified stage based on long-term partnerships and investments.

The two sides discussed the potential for enhancing communication between financial institutions and developing partnerships in asset management, investment, and finance.

They also explored leveraging Hong Kong's expertise and financial networks to support the expansion of Qatari companies and investors into Asian markets.

QBA Board Member, HE Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani emphasized that given the advanced financial and investment institutions in both Qatar and Hong Kong, there are significant opportunities for cooperation among banks, financial institutions, asset management firms, and investment funds in the coming period.

He added: "We look forward to building practical, long-term partnerships between the Qatari private sector and the Hong Kong business community. We see particularly promising opportunities in financial services, investment, healthcare, logistics, and technology sectors where the expertise and capabilities of both sides can be combined to open new markets for companies and investors."

He noted that the Association plans to visit Hong Kong to explore new investment and financing instruments capable of mobilizing capital and directing it toward productive sectors and value-added projects.

The visit will also examine opportunities Qatar can offer Asian companies and financial institutions seeking to expand their presence in the region.

For his part, QBA Board Member, HE Sheikh Nawaf Nasser Bin Khaled Al-Thani emphasized the Association's interest in various sectors that contribute to realizing Qatar National Vision 2030.

He highlighted healthcare as a particularly promising area for long-term investment, stressing the importance of forging partnerships that combine capital, operational expertise, and technology to advance healthcare, financial, and logistics services, while facilitating the transfer of knowledge and modern technologies.

He added that Hong Kong can serve as a vital gateway for Qatari investors to access China and Asian markets. Conversely, Qatar offers an attractive environment for Asian companies seeking to reach markets in the Gulf and the wider region.

This underscores the importance of moving beyond dialogue and exchange visits to identifying actionable investment opportunities and joint projects.



Association members noted that linking Qatar's logistical capabilities with Hong Kong's trade and business networks could offer significant opportunities for companies on both sides and help develop new trade and investment corridors connecting the Gulf region with Asia.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination and organizing direct engagements among companies, investors, and relevant institutions in priority sectors, with the aim of transforming the identified opportunities into tangible partnerships and projects.