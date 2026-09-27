Finance Minister Meets Maldivian Counterpart, Italy's CDP General Manager

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, met with Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises of the Republic of Maldives HE Hassan Zareer, during his current visit to Doha for the 2026 Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Annual Meeting.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Maldives in economy and trade and ways of further supporting and developing them.

HE Minister of Finance also met with CEO and General Manager of Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Dario Scannapieco.

The meeting with Scannapieco touched on cooperation relations and ways of strengthening them in investment, finance, and economy, in addition to discussing several topics of mutual interest.