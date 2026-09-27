Netherlands Triples Investments In Azerbaijan's Economy In 6M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The volume of foreign direct investment (FDI) from the Netherlands into Azerbaijan tripled in the first half of 2026.

Trend 's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) show that during the reporting period, this figure amounted to $60 million, up $40.3 million compared to the same period last year.

During the first 6 months of this year, investments from the Netherlands accounted for 1.6% of the total volume of foreign direct investment into Azerbaijan.

In the first half of 2025, the total volume of foreign direct investments from the Netherlands into Azerbaijan stood at $19.75 million.

Furthermore, in the first half of this year, Azerbaijan's direct foreign investments in the Netherlands amounted to $11 million. This represents an increase of $9.2 million, or 6 times, compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, investments from Azerbaijan directed to the Netherlands accounted for 0.2% of the total volume of direct foreign investments from Azerbaijan.

The total volume of foreign direct investment into the Azerbaijani economy from January through June 2026 exceeded $3.66 billion. This marks an increase of $444.4 million, or 13.8%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, the volume of FDI directed from Azerbaijan into foreign economies during the reporting period amounted to approximately $5 billion. This figure represents an increase of $3.65 billion-or a 3.7-fold rise-compared to the same period last year.