'Who Will Return Their Sunday?': Ex-Banker Accuses Bank Union Of 'Betrayal' In Viral Post As 3-Day Strike Gets Deferred

MENAFN - Live Mint) Reacting to the sudden deferment of the 3-day nationwide bank strike, a former banker called out the leadership of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) for what she described as a“surrender”.

In a viral Instagram post, Swarnakshi Jha, a former PSU banker, highlighted the immense sacrifices made by bank employees leading up to the planned strike.

| Explained: Why 3-day bank strike has been deferred 'Sacrificed Sunday'

“Bank employees were called to work on a weekly holiday. Leaves were cancelled. Probationers were pressured. Families were asked to adjust,” she wrote, emphasising that workers“stood ready to lose three days' salary because they believed their collective leadership would stand firm.”

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why was the 3-day bank strike originally planned for September 28-30, 2023?⌵

The 3-day bank strike was called to press for the implementation of a five-day banking week, among other demands including the withdrawal of performance-linked incentive schemes.

2What led to the deferment of the planned bank strike?⌵

The strike was deferred after a meeting between the Indian Banks' Association and the United Forum of Bank Unions, during which key decisions were made, including the formation of a high-level committee to discuss demands.

3What are the main demands of the United Forum of Bank Unions related to the bank strike?⌵

The main demands include implementing a five-day banking week, declaring all Saturdays as holidays, and addressing modifications to the performance-linked incentive schemes.

4How did bank employees react to the deferment of the strike?⌵

Bank employees expressed frustration and a sense of betrayal, feeling their sacrifices were undermined as decisions were made without adequate transparency or consultation.

5What will happen next regarding the demands raised by the bank unions after the strike deferment?⌵

Following the deferment, it was agreed that discussions would continue, and a high-level committee would be established to address the demands and explore alternative solutions.

The planned strike, however, was called off at the eleventh hour.“Then, just hours before the strike, the leadership stepped back,” Jha said, criticising the lack of transparency behind the decision.

She pointed out that there was“No public consultation with ordinary members,”“No clearly disclosed written assurance,” and“No visible achievement matching the sacrifice demanded.”

'Association fees are not donations'

Expressing the bankers' deep frustration, Jha questioned the expectation that employees would simply return to their branches.“And now employees are expected to report on Monday as if nothing happened?” she asked.

In a sharp rebuke to the union leaders, she said,“Do not ask bankers for unity while decisions are made without them. Do not collect membership fees and then disappear when representation is needed most.”

She firmly reminded the unions that "Association fees are not donations," but rather a“payment for representation.”

| Bank employees worked Sunday, but Monday strike deferred, sparking memes online Demand for accountability and resignations

Demanding immediate accountability, Jha challenged the leadership to prove that the deferment was justified.“If this strike was deferred for a genuine breakthrough, publish the written commitment, the deadline and the consequences if that commitment is broken,” she demanded.

If such proof cannot be provided, she argued,“the office-bearers responsible must resign.” She also noted that ordinary union members possess every right to“collectively reconsider whom they are paying to represent them.”

Jha concluded with a powerful assessment of the situation:“Employees sacrificed their Sunday. The leadership sacrificed their trust. That trust will not return through another circular.”

In scathing condemnation, she wrote:“SHAME ON LEADERSHIP THAT DEMANDS SACRIFICE FROM EMPLOYEES BUT OFFERS SURRENDER IN RETURN.”

Check viral post here

| Good news! No bank strike today after 9.30 meeting yesterday - Top 4 takeaways Why was the 3-day bank strike deferred?

Bank unions were expected to hold a nationwide bank strike from 28 to 30 September. However, the strike was deferred after a meeting between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the UFBU at 9:30 pm on Sunday.

Key decisions were made during the meeting.

According to the UFBU circular,“A high-level committee of IBA and UFBU will be formed immediately to discuss the demand for declaring remaining Saturdays as holidays and explore alternatives to arrive at a solution acceptable to all stakeholders and customers.”

On the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Scale IV and above officers, the two sides agreed that discussions could start with the IBA proposing modifications to the government to address observations raised by unions and associations.

The circular stated that the residual issues mentioned in the minutes dated 8 March 2024 will also be taken up for discussion for early resolution.

"In view of the above, it was agreed by the UFBU that the proposed agitational programmes and strike actions will be deferred," the circular further stated.