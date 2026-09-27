Rajasthan CM In Bharatpur Today To Inaugurate Development Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will make a one-day visit to the Bayana area of Bharatpur district on Monday to inaugurate development projects and lay foundation stones for new works, followed by a public meeting and an interaction with party workers.

According to the scheduled itinerary, the Chief Minister will depart from Jaipur Airport by helicopter at 11:10 a.m. and arrive at the Bayana helipad at 11:50 a.m. From there, he will travel by road to the programme venue near Harnagar Mod on the Bayana-Bharatpur road.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to reach the venue near the Nayara petrol pump in the Bidyari area around noon. Between noon and 1 p.m., he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development projects and address the public meeting.

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., CM Sharma will interact with party workers. He is scheduled to leave the venue for the helipad at around 2 p.m. and depart for his next destination by helicopter at 2:10 p.m. Preparations at the event venue and helipad were in the final stages on Sunday ahead of the Chief Minister's visit.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham inspected the venue and reviewed the arrangements, issuing necessary directions to officials. District Collector Kamar Chaudhary and Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Meena also monitored the preparations.

The administration has finalised arrangements for the helipad, meeting venue, traffic management and security. Security has been tightened along the route between the helipad and the programme venue.

The BJP has also made arrangements for the Chief Minister's welcome and for the participation of party workers in the public meeting. The Chief Minister's visit comes amid the ongoing Viksit Bharat-Jan Seva Abhiyan in Rajasthan. Under the initiative, the state government is conducting Seva Setu Abhiyan camps in rural and urban areas.

According to the Rajasthan government, the initiative aims to connect people with central and state government schemes and citizen services, while facilitating the resolution of pending cases and public grievances at the local level. During a review of the campaign, CM Sharma directed officials to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government schemes and that public grievances are resolved promptly through the Seva Setu camps.