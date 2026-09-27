QMC Secures 6 Awards At 26Th Arab Radio And Television Fest

Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) has won six silver awards at the 26th Arab Radio and Television Festival in Tunisia, recognising a range of its television and radio productions.

A QMC statement said that Qatar TV received four awards, including two in the festival's programme exchange categories. They were awarded for the documentary 'Souq Waqif: A Renewed Memory' and the television programme exchange planning department.

The channel also won silver awards for the comedy series 'Maradi and Dahham 3' and the documentary 'Gaza: The Nightmare - Part Two', which was entered in the category for television films and documentaries addressing the Palestinian cause. Qatar Radio received two another silver awards -- one recognised its contribution to radio programme exchanges among member states, while the other was awarded in the sports programmes category for 'A Simple Difference'.

The festival, held in Tunisia, is organised by the Arab States Broadcasting Union. It brings together Arab radio and television organisations each year to recognise media productions and promote cooperation and creative competition across the region.