Activities Of 3Rd Arts Exhibition Of Al Jasra Cultural And Social Club To Kick Off Tuesday

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The third arts exhibition of Al Jasra Cultural and Social Club will kick off Tuesday, in co-operation with the Qatar Society for the Rehabilitation of Special Needs, under the slogan 'Horizons of Creativity: Integration and Empowerment', in the activities hall of the club at its headquarters in Souq Waqif.

The exhibition includes many activities, including interactive workshops for students of the centres of the association, exhibitions, artworks, fine art paintings, vocational rehabilitation products, recycling, and stereoscopic models of special education. The exhibition will be held during the period of Sept 28-30 during the morning and evening periods.

Al Jasra club has been co-operating with other partnerships, especially with the Society for the Rehabilitation of Persons with Special Needs, in the belief that the integration of persons with disabilities in society is not only a social responsibility, but also an inherent right that contributes to building a more humane and diverse society.

The club also works to provide educational, cultural and professional opportunities that help discover the potential of persons with disabilities, enhance their self-confidence and enrich society with diverse talents and creativity, as these exhibitions integrate this group with the public and help provide an opportunity for persons with disabilities to be active partners in society.

Al Jasra Cultural and Social Club Souq Waqif Horizons of Creativity