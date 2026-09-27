Visit Qatar To Launch Unified Ticketing Platform In Q4

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Visit Qatar will launch a unified digital ticketing platform in the fourth quarter (Q4) of this year, simplifying access to events and activities as the country expands its tourism offering and use of artificial intelligence.

The platform will bring visitors, event organisers, tourism operators and sector partners together through a more integrated gateway, Visit Qatar chief executive Engineer Abdulaziz Ali al-Mawlawi said in a statement marking World Tourism Day 2026.

The initiative comes as the 2026/2027 Qatar Calendar brings together more than 560 events in collaboration with over 780 organisations, creating more reasons to visit and explore the country throughout the year.

Al-Mawlawi said technology and AI were central to making the visitor experience easier, from discovering the destination and planning a trip to accessing events and activities after arrival.

“Visit Qatar was among the first in the region to introduce generative AI to tourism, and our AI-powered travel concierge is helping visitors explore the destination, build itineraries and plan their time through more personalised interactions,” he said.

The ticketing platform would build on this foundation, streamlining access to experiences and bringing more of Qatar's tourism sector together in one place.

Al-Mawlawi also highlighted the new Visit Qatar Widget, which provides quick access to upcoming events directly from a user's device.

It complements the Visit Qatar app, which has surpassed 230,000 users in 2026, compared with approximately 105,000 in 2025.

“This growth reflects the increasing role technology plays in connecting audiences with the destination and helping them make more of their time in Qatar,” he said.

Al-Mawlawi said this year's World Tourism Day theme, 'Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism', reflected significant changes in how destinations engaged with travellers and how people planned and experienced travel.

Qatar had actively embraced this shift while continuing to develop its wider tourism offering, he said.

Despite regional challenges, the destination had maintained strong momentum in 2026, supported by an increasingly diverse mix of attractions, culture, entertainment, family experiences, hospitality, gastronomy and outdoor activities, alongside a growing programme of international and home-grown events.

Al-Mawlawi said Visit Qatar would continue working with partners to enrich the events calendar, expand leisure and luxury offerings, strengthen the country's position as a leading regional destination for business events and promote service excellence across the industry.

Through its international presence, global campaigns and digital platforms, Visit Qatar would seek to reach wider audiences and support the sustainable growth of an industry that created lasting value for the country.