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MIMS Accelerates Product Innovation And International Growth
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Launch of new products, market expansion and AI-enabled capabilities mark the next stage of growth for a global healthcare technology company anchored by six decades of trusted medical data and expertise – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – MIMS Group, an Asia-Pacific provider of medicines information, clinical decision support, medical communications and marketing services, is accelerating product innovation and international growth as it transforms its long-standing healthcare data, content and market expertise into new technology platforms, customer applications and services.
Following the appointment of Sohil Goswami as Group CEO in January 2026, MIMS has reshaped its businesses and leadership structure to support its next phase of growth.
The company is now ready to harness its data, technology and healthcare relationships to create scalable products and new business models across markets.
Clinical Decision Support expands across products and markets
MIMS recently launched MIMS Pulse, its next-generation Clinical Decision Support platform that combines MIMS' medicines data and clinical knowledge with modern technology, flexible deployment and integration capabilities to support safer and more efficient clinical workflows.
Alongside MIMS Pulse, the company is scaling eMIMS Plus, a platform that brings MIMS' trusted medicines information into a modern digital experience designed to achieve quality use of medicine. Conceived and first launched in Australia under Goswami's guidance in his previous role leading the CDS Business, eMIMS Plus is now available in India and Malaysia with plans to expand across Southeast Asia, introduce new clinical modules, as well as extend into new healthcare categories through Drugs4Dent.
MIMS is developing its global CDS offering, building on MIMS Pulse and eMIMS Plus to take its clinical data and technology capabilities into new markets and customer environments.
Medical Marketing business transforms for global growth
MIMS' Medical Communications business is expanding internationally, with commercial capabilities in the US and UK creating opportunities with new client segments and global life sciences organisations. The business continues to develop digital events, AI-enabled content capabilities and new customer engagement models.
MIMS is exploring more connected, intelligence-led services – helping healthcare and life sciences organisations better understand their markets, engage healthcare professionals and make more informed decisions.
This work represents an important step beyond MIMS' traditional information and communications models, applying its content data and market reach to new technology-enabled services.
Goswami said:
“For decades, healthcare professionals have trusted MIMS' medicines information and expertise. Today, we are transforming that foundation into the next generation of digital products, platforms and services.
We have been reshaping the business – bringing our capabilities together, strengthening our technology and building new ways to serve customers across markets.
Our opportunity is to turn trusted medical data, deep healthcare relationships and market knowledge into the next generation of products, platforms and services to build a MIMS that can compete and grow globally while staying relevant to the markets we serve.”
The developments form part of a broader evolution across MIMS as the company builds on its established strengths while extending its products, capabilities and reach into new areas of healthcare.
Following the appointment of Sohil Goswami as Group CEO in January 2026, MIMS has reshaped its businesses and leadership structure to support its next phase of growth.
The company is now ready to harness its data, technology and healthcare relationships to create scalable products and new business models across markets.
Clinical Decision Support expands across products and markets
MIMS recently launched MIMS Pulse, its next-generation Clinical Decision Support platform that combines MIMS' medicines data and clinical knowledge with modern technology, flexible deployment and integration capabilities to support safer and more efficient clinical workflows.
Alongside MIMS Pulse, the company is scaling eMIMS Plus, a platform that brings MIMS' trusted medicines information into a modern digital experience designed to achieve quality use of medicine. Conceived and first launched in Australia under Goswami's guidance in his previous role leading the CDS Business, eMIMS Plus is now available in India and Malaysia with plans to expand across Southeast Asia, introduce new clinical modules, as well as extend into new healthcare categories through Drugs4Dent.
MIMS is developing its global CDS offering, building on MIMS Pulse and eMIMS Plus to take its clinical data and technology capabilities into new markets and customer environments.
Medical Marketing business transforms for global growth
MIMS' Medical Communications business is expanding internationally, with commercial capabilities in the US and UK creating opportunities with new client segments and global life sciences organisations. The business continues to develop digital events, AI-enabled content capabilities and new customer engagement models.
MIMS is exploring more connected, intelligence-led services – helping healthcare and life sciences organisations better understand their markets, engage healthcare professionals and make more informed decisions.
This work represents an important step beyond MIMS' traditional information and communications models, applying its content data and market reach to new technology-enabled services.
Goswami said:
“For decades, healthcare professionals have trusted MIMS' medicines information and expertise. Today, we are transforming that foundation into the next generation of digital products, platforms and services.
We have been reshaping the business – bringing our capabilities together, strengthening our technology and building new ways to serve customers across markets.
Our opportunity is to turn trusted medical data, deep healthcare relationships and market knowledge into the next generation of products, platforms and services to build a MIMS that can compete and grow globally while staying relevant to the markets we serve.”
The developments form part of a broader evolution across MIMS as the company builds on its established strengths while extending its products, capabilities and reach into new areas of healthcare.
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