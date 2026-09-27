Ministry Unveils Winners Of 1St Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Labour announced Sunday the 22 winners of the inaugural Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award 2026, recognising 14 entities and eight individuals for outstanding contributions to nationalisation across nine key sectors.

During the press conference announcing the award winners, Her Excellency the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman al-Thani expressed her pride in the achievements of the winning individuals and establishments, saying that these accomplishments reflect their excellence and active contributions to supporting the nationalisation drive and enhancing the presence of national talent within the private sector.

Beyond recognising individual achievements, the award reflects the ministry's broader view of nationalisation as a long-term investment in Qatar's human capital and in the private sector's capacity to develop, retain and benefit from national talent.

The assistant undersecretary for National Manpower Affairs in the Private Sector, Khames Mohammed al-Nuaimi, outlined the key aspects of the award's inaugural edition, the level of participation and engagement it attracted, and the major indicators and results emerging from the evaluation and judging stages, in preparation for the announcement of the winners.

He said that the award covers nine sectors through sectoral and thematic categories.

Individuals accounted for 59% of the 426 applications, while entities represented 41%.

Participation was highest in Financial Services, followed by Logistics Services and Education.

Organisations of all sizes competed on the quality and effectiveness of their nationalisation practices, with small and medium-sized entities participating alongside larger organisations.

Applications first underwent eligibility screening and desk assessment, followed by field assessments and interviews, before advancing to the judging stage.

The assessment included 56 field visits to eligible entities and 59 interviews with eligible individuals.

The final results were submitted to the Award's Board of Trustees, chaired by His Excellency the Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Samikh al-Marri for approval.

Ministry of Labour Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award 2026 Human Capital