UDST Secures International Accreditation For Six Academic Programmes

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has secured international accreditation for six academic programmes at its Colleges of Computing and Information Technology and Engineering and Technology from the US-based Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).

The six programmes earned accreditation after undergoing a rigorous review by three ABET commissions under quality standards covering curricula, faculty, student learning outcomes, facilities and continuous blade-->

The accredited programmes include a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems, a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering - Processing Engineering, a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Telecommunications and Network Engineering, a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - Maintenance Engineering, and a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering Technology.

Commenting on the achievement, UDST President Dr Salem bin Nasser Al-Naemi said this accreditation constitutes an internationally recognised benchmark for the quality of education the university provides in computing, engineering and engineering technology and its relevance to the needs of the labour market.

As Qatar forges ahead with its path toward building a knowledge-based economy in pursuit of the goals of its National Vision 2030, equipping graduates with the technological and professional expertise needed in the labour market remains a core priority, Al-Naemi underscored.

Overall, the accreditation demonstrates the quality of the academic and applied education provided by the university through its six accredited programmes, as well as its commitment to preparing graduates with the knowledge and skills required for professional practice and to keep abreast of the evolving needs of the labour market across computing, engineering and engineering technology.

Both the College of Computing and Information Technology and the College of Engineering and Technology rely on applied learning and hands-on training through curricula designed to meet industry needs.

UDST ABET Mechanical Engineering