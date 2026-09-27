JEDCO Explores Oman's Digital Models To Support SME Growth

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) concluded a study tour of Oman on Sunday to examine the country's digital transformation and support programmes for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in tourism and hospitality.

During the visit, the JEDCO team met with representatives of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, OMRAN Group, Visit Oman, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Riyada), and the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

Discussions focused on digital platforms, tools and services that help small businesses expand their market reach and improve their operations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The delegation also visited local enterprises, including eco-lodges, heritage craft businesses and honey producers, to examine how entrepreneurs use digital tools while addressing operational challenges.

JEDCO said the experience would strengthen its capacity to develop targeted, technology-driven programmes to enhance the competitiveness and growth of Jordanian SMEs in the digital economy.

The visit was part of a joint effort to develop digital support programmes for tourism SMEs in Amman and Muscat.

The initiative was implemented in collaboration with the Youth Projects Development Fund (Sharaka) and funded by the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.