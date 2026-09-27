JIEC Promotes Jordan's Industrial Estates To German Investors

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan has presented investment opportunities in its industrial cities to German businesses, seeking partnerships in technology, pharmaceuticals, food production, engineering and energy-related industries ahead of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference.

Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) Chairman Obaid Yassin, presented the opportunities during a series of business and investment meetings in Munich, where a Jordanian delegation held talks with German officials and private-sector representatives, JIEC said on Sunday.

The meetings are part of government efforts to broaden investment partnerships and encourage German participation in the conference, which is scheduled to be held in the Kingdom in October, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Yassin was part of a delegation that included Minister of Transport and Labour Nidal Qatamin, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, Jordan's Ambassador to Germany Fayez Khouri and representatives of the Jordanian private sector.

Yassin said Jordan's industrial cities offer European companies a base from which to access Jordanian and regional markets, supported by developed infrastructure, serviced industrial sites, specialised services and a range of investment incentives.

JIEC is seeking value-added German investment in technology, food processing, pharmaceuticals, engineering, energy-related industries and export-oriented manufacturing, he said.

Such partnerships could enhance the competitiveness of Jordanian manufacturing, expand export opportunities and facilitate the transfer of technology and expertise, Yassin added.

He highlighted Zarqa Industrial Estate, Jordan's newest industrial city, as a key opportunity for European investors and called on German companies to explore projects that JIEC plans to present at the Jordan-EU conference.

Investment in the estate could contribute to higher exports, technology transfer and the creation of skilled jobs for Jordanians, he said.

Plans to upgrade the digital infrastructure of Zarqa Industrial Estate were also discussed during a meeting between Yassin and a German company.

Under the preliminary concept, the project could reduce energy consumption by up to 50 per cent through a grant provided by a German government programme.

JIEC said the proposed upgrade would support the development of smart industrial infrastructure and advance sustainable digital transformation at the estate.

The Munich visit included participation in the Munich Business and Technology Forum and a Jordanian-German investment roundtable at Bavaria's Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Discussions with German officials and business representatives covered investment and partnership opportunities in transport, energy, manufacturing, technology and logistics, as well as prospects for developing joint projects.

Yassin also highlighted government efforts, led by the Ministry of Investment and other relevant ministries, to improve Jordan's investment environment and promote opportunities across its industrial cities.