MIHAS 2026 Concludes After Showcasing Global Halal Trade

MENAFN - Jordan Times) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - The 22nd Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2026 officially came to a close on Saturday at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

Participating buyers represented a balanced mix of traditional and non-traditional markets, highlighting the globalised character of MIHAS. As in 2025, the fair attracted a large number of companies from Africa, China, ASEAN member states and Saudi Arabia.

Countries including Libya, Comoros and Rwanda, as well as companies from the Russian Federation, had booths at MIHAS 2026.

The objective of the growing halal industry through 2030 is to generate annual revenues of $10 trillion.

Chairman of the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) Reezal Merican said: "With international buyers actively seeking high-quality Malaysian halal products and services, our local SMEs must take full advantage of this platform."

"This strategic initiative has always served as a direct catalyst for local businesses, unlocking their access to high-value global trade networks and driving sustainable, long-term export growth," he told political figures, business representatives and members of the media.

"The commercial calibre of these buyers directly advances Malaysia's export diversification."

"With premium buyers representing nearly $172 billion in combined annual revenue, procurement spans beyond standard food and beverage into specialised ingredients, biotechnology, Islamic finance, logistics and education, driving our shift towards services-led exports and deeper global supply chain integration," Merican added.

The 2026 edition marked an important evolution of MIHAS, with a stronger emphasis on future-ready business practices.

Furthermore, MATRADE CEO Abu Bakar Yusof said the quality and diversity of entries reflected the increasing sophistication and maturity of businesses within the halal ecosystem.

He said "The entries received this year demonstrate that businesses in the halal ecosystem are continuously evolving, innovating and adapting to meet the demands of a rapidly changing global market."

"What stood out this year was the increasing recognition of sustainability, digitalisation and emerging technologies as integral components of business competitiveness and long-term growth," Yusof added.

"The introduction of the WiEX Awards and the strengthened assessment framework further broaden the scope of the MIHAS Awards, while the independent validation of the evaluation process by an external auditor reinforces our commitment to credibility and transparency," Yusof continued.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists for their outstanding achievements and for demonstrating the dynamism and diversity of the global halal industry," he said.

This year, MIHAS featured six core components: Showcase, International Sourcing Programme, Knowledge Hub, MIHAS Corner, Women in Exports and MIHAS Awards.

Since its inception in 2004, MIHAS has grown into a major platform for halal trade and has helped strengthen the global industry's position in halal standards, governance and market access.