National Women's Health And Fitness Day 2026: Nadula Encourages Women To Move Freely With Comfortable, Secure Hair Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Women's Health and Fitness Day falls on the last Wednesday of September each year, a day when women of all ages participate in various activities aimed at promoting women's health.

Nadula focuses on an often-overlooked aspect of an active lifestyle: how to maintain confidence and comfort through your hairstyle while exercising. For many women-especially Black women who frequently wear wigs-hairstyles are a vital part of personal style and self-confidence.

However, there has long been a common belief that wearing a wig while exercising is neither convenient nor comfortable. On this special day, Nadula encourages women to challenge that misconception. In fact, you can absolutely wear a wig while working out and remain both beautiful and comfortable; most importantly, the wig stays secure and in place, no matter how vigorous the movement.

Nadula Sports-Friendly Wigs

For those who wear wigs, engaging in various sports can present unique challenges-such as heat buildup, sweating, wig shifting, discomfort, and concerns about security.

To encourage women to stay active, Nadula has developed sports-friendly wigs featuring breathable caps, lightweight construction, secure straps, elastic bands, and non-slip designs, ensuring women feel comfortable while exercising.

Nadula's no slip wigs

For women who prefer a minimalist style, headband wigs half wigs

Glueless wigs

All Nadula wigs

About Nadula Hair

Nadula is a hair company that has always adhered to the principles of naturalness, durability, and luxury. Nadula Hair offers wig products in 12 categories and has a presence on every continent and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Contact:

Nadula Hair Official



9820 BELL RANCH DR #101 SANTA FE SPRINGS CA 90670 USA

TEL: +86 18039952683