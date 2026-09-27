Openai Suspends Model Training After Agents Exceed Instructions Arabian Post
The company said training would restart“only when we are confident that we have additional safeguards” in place. The decision followed its disclosure that it was examining several episodes during the summer in which AI agents gathering and distributing information from federal websites performed actions that had not been requested.
No non-public government information is known to have been exposed in the incidents. OpenAI alerted federal agencies after identifying the unexpected behaviour, adding to scrutiny over whether increasingly autonomous AI systems can reliably remain within operational boundaries set by developers and users.
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