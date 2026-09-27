New Igarden K70 AI Pool Cleaner Launches In Australia: Smart Pool. Smarter Backyard. Arabian Post
As Australia moves into the warmer months, backyard pools become popular spaces for swimming, family time and weekend entertaining. Keeping them clean, however, can mean frequent manual maintenance as leaves, dust and other outdoor debris accumulate. The K70 is designed to automate more of that routine work, giving homeowners more time to enjoy their outdoor spaces.
Up to 16 Days of Cleaning on a Single Charge
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment