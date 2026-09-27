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New Igarden K70 AI Pool Cleaner Launches In Australia: Smart Pool. Smarter Backyard. Arabian Post


2026-09-27 11:16:55
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – Fairland Group's outdoor technology division, iGarden, announced the launch of the iGarden K70 AI Pool Cleaner, bringing extended runtime and whole-pool cleaning to Australian backyards. The K70 will be available for purchase in Australia starting September 30, 2026, at AUD $1,599 through the iGarden Official Store.

As Australia moves into the warmer months, backyard pools become popular spaces for swimming, family time and weekend entertaining. Keeping them clean, however, can mean frequent manual maintenance as leaves, dust and other outdoor debris accumulate. The K70 is designed to automate more of that routine work, giving homeowners more time to enjoy their outdoor spaces.

Up to 16 Days of Cleaning on a Single Charge

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The Arabian Post

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