Moderate Rain Forecast Across TN Today Heavy Showers Likely In Few Districts From Tuesday

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 28 (IANS) Moderate rain is likely across several parts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, with heavier showers forecast in some districts over the next three days, the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre said.

The areas likely to receive moderate rain on Monday include Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal and Karur. Rain is also forecast for Erode, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai and Sivaganga.

In Chennai, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is possible on Monday evening or at night, the weather centre said.

The forecast indicates that conditions could change later in the day, even if the city remains dry for much of the afternoon. The weather is expected to be more intense in Erode, Namakkal and Madurai on Tuesday (September 29). The centre has forecast heavy rain in these districts, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

Residents should take particular care during thunderstorms and avoid sheltering beneath trees or standing near exposed electrical installations. The focus is expected to shift towards the northwestern and hill districts on Wednesday.

Heavy rain has been forecast for the Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. While the forecast does not specify how much rain each district will receive, local conditions may differ considerably between towns and nearby rural or hill areas. On October 1, heavy rain is likely in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, according to the weather centre.

The successive forecasts mean that Erode could see rain on Monday, heavier showers on Tuesday and another spell of heavy rain on Wednesday. The Nilgiris, meanwhile, features in the heavy rain outlook for both Wednesday and Thursday.

The outlook places Monday's moderate rainfall across northern, central and southern Tamil Nadu, before the heavier rain risk narrows to specific districts later this week. For most of the districts named in Monday's forecast, the expected rainfall is moderate.

The heavier rain forecast applies to a smaller group of districts on subsequent days.

People travelling through these areas should follow updated weather bulletins, as the timing and location of thunderstorms can change.

The forecast did not provide district-level rainfall totals or indicate that heavy rain was expected across the state. Officials advised residents to keep track of later updates as the weather develops over the coming days.