NDA Alliance In Vizag Eyes Mayor Post, 120 Corporator Seats In GVMC Polls

A coordination meeting of the NDA alliance leaders was held at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Visakhapatnam to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections. The leaders discussed comprehensive preparations for the GVMC elections.

NDA Sets Ambitious Goal for GVMC Polls

Speaking on the occasion, District incharge Minister for Visakhapatnam Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said,“Today, our NDA coordination committee met to discuss the GVMC elections. Our single-point agenda is to capture the GVMC Mayor post and win 120 corporator seats.”

Commitment to Visakhapatnam's Development

Swamy has emphasised that the NDA alliance is committed to the peaceful and sustained development of Visakhapatnam. Highlighting the city's achievements, the Minister stated that Visakhapatnam has been recognised as the top city for women's safety nationally and locally, driven by rapid developmental progress and investments from global giants like Google and Reliance Data Centres.

“As the NDA alliance that is developing Visakhapatnam, we believe the people of the city want peaceful and sustained development. Visakhapatnam has been recognised as the top city for women's safety in both the state and the country. Development is progressing rapidly. Global giants like Google, Reliance Data Centres, and several other software companies are investing in the city,” he said.

Governance Milestones and Future Plans

Outlining key governance milestones, Swamy noted the operationalisation of the Railway Zone, massive growth in the tourism sector, and the supply of Polavaram water to the city, backed by long-term strategic planning“We have operationalised the Railway Zone, tourism is growing on a massive scale, and we are supplying Polavaram water to the city. We are doing long-term, better planning for the future of the city and its people. In the previous elections, TDP won the city MLA seats. Hence, we are planning to contest together with mutual cooperation and a single agenda,” he said.

United Front for Electoral Success

He added that building on the TDP's sweep of the city's MLA seats in the previous elections, the NDA alliance will contest the upcoming GVMC (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation) elections with mutual cooperation and a unified agenda.

“With the support of the NDA high command, we will go ahead and succeed in the upcoming GVMC elections. Our fight is solely for development, and we are confident of winning,” he added. (ANI)

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