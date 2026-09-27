For Lynk & Co 08, 200,000 Deliveries Are The Outcome-Global Competitiveness Is What Made Them Possible

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) To understand the significance of the milestone, it helps to place Lynk & Co 08 within the wider development of Lynk & Co. Since the brand was introduced in Berlin in 2016, it has built its product strategy around connected and electrified mobility for international markets. Lynk & Co 08 represents the most advanced expression of that strategy, using the EM-P Super Hybrid system to combine long-distance flexibility with more than 200 kilometres of all-electric WLTP range-a threshold no plug-in hybrid vehicle in the European market had previously reached. The model has now exceeded 200,000 cumulative deliveries worldwide. This achievement indicates that the product strengths of Lynk & Co 08 can remain relevant across different markets, while the wider system behind the vehicle can reproduce, deliver and support those strengths at scale.







The global adaptability of Lynk & Co 08 can be seen in how its product value is carried from development through to ownership. Its core technologies, including the EM-P Super Hybrid system, safety engineering and intelligent features, must be configured for different regulations, driving environments and infrastructure conditions without losing their intended performance. Manufacturing and quality-control processes must ensure that each Lynk & Co 08 is delivered to consistent standards as production volume grows. Local sales operations must explain the vehicle's technology in relation to the priorities of each market, while after-sales teams must provide the technical knowledge, diagnostic capability and service support needed throughout ownership. The 200,000-delivery milestone suggests that the strengths of Lynk & Co 08 have moved beyond product development and been translated into a repeatable market and ownership experience.

The international competitiveness of Lynk & Co 08 is also reflected in how the model has performed under different forms of assessment. Its five-star Euro NCAP rating, together with the highest overall result among plug-in hybrid vehicles tested in 2025, demonstrated that its safety performance could meet a demanding international benchmark. Two Guinness World Records tested its range capabilities under clearly measurable conditions: Lynk & Co 08 completed a 293-kilometre journey entirely on electric power in Toluca, Mexico, and travelled 1,813 kilometres between Xining and Hami without refuelling or recharging. Recognition for its design and hybrid technology added further evidence, while automotive honours in Mexico, Morocco and Vietnam assessed the complete vehicle against different local expectations. These results do not repeat the same judgement. They show that Lynk & Co 08 can compete through safety, range, technology, design and overall product value under different standards.

The 200,000-delivery milestone is therefore the result of two connected strengths centred on Lynk & Co 08. The vehicle provides the design, technology, safety and driving capabilities that make it competitive; the supporting system allows those qualities to be developed consistently, manufactured at scale, communicated effectively and maintained throughout ownership. Ultimately, that system matters because it enables the strengths of Lynk & Co 08 to remain intact from development and production to delivery and long-term use. Its 200,000 global deliveries point to a model whose product competitiveness can be reproduced, delivered and sustained across different markets.