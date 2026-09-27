Beyond Sales: How Independent Organisations Have Assessed The Lynk & Co 08

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Founded in Berlin in 2016, Lynk & Co was built around a global approach to premium mobility. Lynk & Co 08 reflects the maturity of that approach, bringing the brand's advanced hybrid technology into a model that became the first plug-in hybrid vehicle in the European market to offer more than 200 kilometres of all-electric range under WLTP standards. Its market presence now spans more than 30 countries and regions, with cumulative global deliveries exceeding 200,000 units.







Reaching this scale demonstrates more than the appeal of the vehicle itself. Sustained deliveries across multiple markets depend on the stability and reliability of an entire operating system, spanning product development, sales, after-sales service and brand building. The 200,000-delivery milestone therefore reflects both the capabilities of Lynk & Co 08 and Lynk & Co's ability to support the model consistently across different markets.

The product behind that system has also been assessed by organisations outside the brand. These independent results examine Lynk & Co 08 from different perspectives, including safety, range, design and overall market suitability.

A local industry jury

In January 2026, Lynk & Co 08 was named Morocco's AIVAM Car of the Year. According to the published final standings, the model received 596 points, finishing 39 points ahead of the runner-up in a final round contested by seven electrified vehicles.

The award reflects the judgement of a local automotive jury rather than a universal product ranking. That local perspective is precisely what gives the result its relevance: it shows how Lynk & Co 08 was assessed within a specific market, against other vehicles available to customers there. The publication of the full standings also makes the winning margin open to scrutiny rather than reducing the result to a trophy alone.

An independent safety assessment

Safety was examined under a different and more standardised framework. In September 2025, Lynk & Co 08 received a five-star Euro NCAP rating, scoring 90% for adult occupant protection, 87% for child occupant protection, 78% for vulnerable road-user protection and 81% for safety assistance. Taken together, these results placed Lynk & Co 08 first overall among the plug-in hybrid vehicles tested that year.

The value of the Euro NCAP result lies in its transparency. Rather than presenting safety as a general claim, the assessment separates performance into four published categories, allowing each part of the vehicle's safety capability to be examined independently.

A record-certification authority

Range performance was tested through a narrower but highly measurable process. Verified by Guinness World Records, Lynk & Co 08 travelled 293 kilometres entirely on electric power in Toluca, Mexico, setting the record for the longest pure-electric journey by a production plug-in hybrid SUV.

In a separate challenge, Lynk & Co 08 covered 1,813 kilometres between Xining and Hami without refuelling or recharging. Unlike an award decided through comparative judgement, each record addresses a single measurable question and produces a result that can be independently verified.

An international design jury

Lynk & Co 08 also received the 2024 Red Dot Product Design Award and was subsequently selected as one of five finalists for the 2026 World Car Design of the Year award. These honours add another dimension to the evidence surrounding the vehicle, recognising the originality and execution of its design rather than its safety or endurance.

Why the differences matter

A local automotive jury, a standardised safety programme, a record-certification authority and an international design panel apply different criteria. No single result offers a complete assessment of a vehicle, and the findings are not interchangeable. Their value emerges when they are considered together.

For Lynk & Co 08, these independent assessments form a consistent picture across several dimensions: competitive product value, five-star safety, measurable range capability and internationally recognised design. The 200,000-delivery figure shows that customers have chosen Lynk & Co 08 at scale. The results published by organisations outside the brand help explain the product substance behind that choice.