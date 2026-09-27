Qatar Charity Completes 58 Relief, Development Projects In Cote D'ivoire

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has completed 58 development and relief projects in Cote d'Ivoire during the first eight months of 2026, benefiting around 63,000 people with support from donors in Qatar.

The projects covered water and sanitation, healthcare, education, economic empowerment and emergency relief, with the aim of improving living conditions, expanding access to essential services, supporting livelihoods and assisting communities affected by disasters.

In water and sanitation, the QC implemented 16 projects, including 12 shallow wells and four deep artesian wells, providing around 27,500 people with access to clean and safe water and helping improve public health and environmental conditions.

In healthcare, Qatar Charity equipped health centres with medical supplies and equipment and provided people with disabilities with manual and electric wheelchairs and prescription blade-->

A total of 4,019 people benefited from these services, which helped improve access to healthcare and promote the inclusion of people with disabilities.

In education and religious services, Qatar Charity built 11 mosques and three Qur'an memorisation centres, benefiting around 2,000 people. The facilities provide spaces for religious education, Qur'an learning and community activities.

To support economic empowerment, the QC implemented two projects providing water coolers, 19 projects supplying plumbing tools and equipment, and one project providing sewing machines.

The initiatives benefited 151 people and supported individuals and families in establishing or developing income-generating activities.

Qatar Charity also implemented a relief project that distributed food baskets to around 19,000 people, helping vulnerable families meet their basic food needs and ease financial pressures.

Qatar Charity's Cote d'Ivoire branch said it would continue implementing projects during the remaining months of 2026, with a focus on expanding access to essential services, supporting sustainable development and empowering vulnerable communities.

Qatar Charity economic empowerment emergency relief