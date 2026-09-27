Ministry Seeks Firms' Input On Qatarisation Plan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Labour Sunday began consultations on the Private Sector Nationalisation Plan, bringing together state-owned companies and public-benefit entities to discuss measures to increase Qatari employment and address implementation challenges.

His Excellency Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri chaired the first session, attended by chief executives and senior management representatives from the participating organisations.

The session is part of a series aimed at ensuring the effective implementation of the Private Sector Nationalisation Law, identifying practical mechanisms, examining challenges facing the private sector and gathering companies' views and proposals.

The minister reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to strengthening cooperation with private-sector companies and institutions to help fulfil the law's objectives. He stressed the importance of listening to companies, understanding the difficulties they may face and working together on appropriate solutions.

He said the plan provides an integrated framework for increasing the employment of Qataris in the private sector through clear targets, effective incentives, stronger partnerships and continuous monitoring.

Its success, he added, depends on coordinated efforts by the ministry, sector regulators and private-sector companies and establishments.

The minister described the consultative sessions as a platform for dialogue among all stakeholders involved in implementing the law, stressing that continued consultation with companies and institutions is central to meeting the plan's targets and increasing Qatari participation in the private-sector workforce.

Ministry of Labour Private Sector Nationalisation Plan