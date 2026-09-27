4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Libya
Tripoli: An earthquake measuring 4.2 in magnitude struck Libya on Sunday.
The Libyan Center for Remote Sensing and Space Science (LCRSSS) said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located 252 kilometers from the capital, Tripoli, and 115 kilometers southeast of Misrata.
The Center reported no casualties or property damage.
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