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OCA, Croatian Olympic Committee Sign Mou To Enhance Sports Cooperation

OCA, Croatian Olympic Committee Sign Mou To Enhance Sports Cooperation


2026-09-27 11:03:02
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Nagoya, Japan: President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between OCA and the Croatian Olympic Committee, represented by its President Dr. Josip Varvodic, to strengthen partnerships and enhance cooperation in sports.

The MoU provides for exchange of expertise and knowledge, as well as training and development programs and capacity building in the design, development, and maintenance of sports facilities. It also supports the establishment of a high-performance training center in Croatia.

The agreement reflects the OCA's commitment to expanding sports cooperation and promoting the exchange of expertise with Olympic committees worldwide.

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The Peninsula

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