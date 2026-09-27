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Amir Sends Condolences To President Of The Democratic Republic Of The Congo

Amir Sends Condolences To President Of The Democratic Republic Of The Congo


2026-09-27 11:03:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo HE Felix Tshisekedi on the victims of a plane crash in the city of Kenge, Kwango Province.

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The Peninsula

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