Amir Sends Condolences To President Of The Democratic Republic Of The Congo

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo HE Felix Tshisekedi on the victims of a plane crash in the city of Kenge, Kwango Province.

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