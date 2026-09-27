Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Sunny Autumn Sky Returns As Depression Moves Away Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The deep depression has weakened, moved towards Odisha. Weather department has lifted the heavy rain warning for Kolkata and the rest of West Bengal. Clear skies and bright autumn sunshine are finally back in the city

The festive season brings good news for West Bengal on September 28. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore confirms that the deep depression has weakened and shifted towards Odisha. Officials have completely removed the heavy rain warning for Kolkata and South Bengal.

Heavy rain is finally a thing of the past for Kolkata. The weather department states that Kolkata and its nearby areas will see mostly clear skies today. Bright sunshine will take over the partly cloudy skies and set the perfect autumn mood right before the festivals.

You do not need to worry about heavy downpours anymore. The high humidity might just cause a few scattered drops of rain in some local areas.

Kolkata will record a maximum temperature of around 31 degrees Celsius today. The minimum temperature will hover near 27 degrees Celsius. You might feel a slight drop in the temperature during the night due to the weather shift.

The Gangetic West Bengal districts will experience a massive weather change from today. The dark storm clouds have finally cleared from Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, and Purulia.

The weather office has cancelled all heavy rain and storm warnings across the districts. A few places in South Bengal might just get light to moderate scattered rain with thunderstorms as a normal weather event.

The rough sea conditions along the coastal areas have started to become normal again. The authorities lifted the sea ban from Sunday, so fishermen face no hurdles in heading out to the sea today.

North Bengal shows massive improvement just like South Bengal. The authorities have controlled the landslide situations and the rising Teesta river water levels in the hilly areas of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar after days of continuous rain.

None of the North Bengal districts have any heavy rain forecast for today. Malda, North and South Dinajpur, and Cooch Behar will enjoy mostly dry and sunny weather. The hill districts might just get a quick spell of light rain.