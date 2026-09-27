Gold, Silver Prices Today, September 28: Check 24K, 22K Gold And Silver Rates Across Major Cities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold prices came under pressure in global markets on September 28, with spot gold declining 1.63% to just above $4,215 per ounce in early trading. US gold futures also fell 1.75%, while domestic gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) recorded a marginal decline for the October 5 contract. The latest movement comes as investors assess the outlook for US monetary policy. According to the reports, the Federal Reserve's tightening path has emerged as an important driver for gold, with upcoming US economic data likely to influence market sentiment. At the same time, developments in the Gulf region could quickly affect demand for the precious metal as investors reassess risk. Domestic spot gold had closed the previous Friday session at Rs 1,51,377 per 10 grams, while silver remained at Rs 2,31,793 per kilogram. MCX gold futures for October 5 delivery closed 0.12% lower, while December silver futures gained 0.65% from the previous close. City-wise Gold and Silver Rates - September 28

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,38,420 Rs 1,51,120 Rs 2,30,770 Mumbai Rs 1,38,680 Rs 1,51,390 Rs 2,32,850 Kolkata Rs 1,38,310 Rs 1,50,990 Rs 2,32,880 Chennai Rs 1,38,750 Rs 1,51,480 Rs 2,32,880 Bengaluru Rs 1,38,670 Rs 1,51,380 Rs 2,32,940 Hyderabad Rs 1,38,720 Rs 1,51,440 Rs 2,32,810

Gold prices can differ across Indian cities because local market conditions, taxes, logistics and other costs affect retail rates. Buyers also see different prices depending on purity, with 24K representing higher-purity gold while 22K gold is commonly used for jewellery.

Silver, meanwhile, continues to remain an important precious-metal market alongside gold. The latest domestic silver futures movement showed a contrasting trend to gold, highlighting how the two metals can respond differently to changing market conditions.

For buyers and investors tracking the precious-metals market, the city-wise rates provide a useful reference before making a purchase. Retail jewellery prices can ultimately be higher than the quoted bullion rate because making charges, GST and other applicable costs may be added to the final bill.

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Mumbai Rs 1,51,120 Rs 1,38,420 Rs 2,30,770 Delhi Rs 1,51,390 Rs 1,38,680 Rs 2,32,850 Kolkata Rs 1,50,990 Rs 1,38,310 Rs 2,32,880 Chennai Rs 1,51,480 Rs 1,38,750 Rs 2,32,880 Bengaluru Rs 1,51,380 Rs 1,38,670 Rs 2,32,940 Hyderabad Rs 1,51,440 Rs 1,38,720 Rs 2,32,810

Gold and silver rates can vary by source, market and timing. Jewellery purchases may also include GST and making charges.