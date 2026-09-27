Gold, Silver Prices Today, September 28: Check 24K, 22K Gold And Silver Rates Across Major Cities
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,38,420
|Rs 1,51,120
|Rs 2,30,770
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,38,680
|Rs 1,51,390
|Rs 2,32,850
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,38,310
|Rs 1,50,990
|Rs 2,32,880
|Chennai
|Rs 1,38,750
|Rs 1,51,480
|Rs 2,32,880
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,38,670
|Rs 1,51,380
|Rs 2,32,940
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,38,720
|Rs 1,51,440
|Rs 2,32,810
Gold prices can differ across Indian cities because local market conditions, taxes, logistics and other costs affect retail rates. Buyers also see different prices depending on purity, with 24K representing higher-purity gold while 22K gold is commonly used for jewellery.
Silver, meanwhile, continues to remain an important precious-metal market alongside gold. The latest domestic silver futures movement showed a contrasting trend to gold, highlighting how the two metals can respond differently to changing market conditions.
For buyers and investors tracking the precious-metals market, the city-wise rates provide a useful reference before making a purchase. Retail jewellery prices can ultimately be higher than the quoted bullion rate because making charges, GST and other applicable costs may be added to the final bill.
City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Mumbai Rs 1,51,120 Rs 1,38,420 Rs 2,30,770 Delhi Rs 1,51,390 Rs 1,38,680 Rs 2,32,850 Kolkata Rs 1,50,990 Rs 1,38,310 Rs 2,32,880 Chennai Rs 1,51,480 Rs 1,38,750 Rs 2,32,880 Bengaluru Rs 1,51,380 Rs 1,38,670 Rs 2,32,940 Hyderabad Rs 1,51,440 Rs 1,38,720 Rs 2,32,810
Gold and silver rates can vary by source, market and timing. Jewellery purchases may also include GST and making charges.
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