Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Capital Records September's Coldest Morning In 18 Years After Rain, Chilly Winds

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi woke up to an unusually cool September morning after rain, strong winds swept through capital. The minimum temperature dropped to 21°C, while clearer skies, cleaner air offered residents brief break from pollution

Delhi experienced a noticeably cooler morning on Sunday after rainfall and strong winds brought a pleasant change to the capital's weather. The drop in temperature was accompanied by clearer skies and relatively cleaner air, giving residents a welcome break from the usual hazy conditions.

Delhi's Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21.0°C on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department, this was the second-lowest minimum temperature recorded in September since 2001.

The lowest during this period was 20.8°C, recorded on September 6, 2008. More recently, Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 21.1°C on September 19, 2024.

The cooler conditions were linked to rainfall and chilly winds coming from the hills. The change in weather also made the morning feel considerably more pleasant for residents.

The rainfall and strong winds also helped improve Delhi's air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's air quality bulletin, the capital recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 53 on Sunday.

This was the second-cleanest day recorded in Delhi this year. The city's AQI had previously dropped to 48 on July 9.

The improvement in air quality was visible in the city's skies. After the rain, Delhi appeared noticeably brighter, with a clear blue sky replacing the dusty and hazy appearance that often dominates the capital. Many residents took photographs and shared glimpses of the unusually clear sky on social media.

According to the weather forecast, Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies on September 28, although no rainfall is expected. The maximum temperature may remain around 32°C, while the minimum could stay close to 21°C.

From September 29, skies are expected to become clearer, with the maximum temperature potentially rising to around 33°C. No significant rainfall is expected between September 30 and October 3.

While the cooler spell has brought some relief at the end of September, daytime temperatures are likely to rise again as October begins. Morning temperatures, however, are expected to remain relatively comfortable.

Why Does The Sky Look Blue After Rain?

The clear blue sky seen over Delhi is linked to the way sunlight interacts with Earth's atmosphere. NASA explains that sunlight contains several colours, which scatter differently when they encounter gases and tiny particles in the atmosphere.

Blue light has shorter wavelengths and is scattered more strongly than many other colours. This scattering is what makes the sky appear blue. After rainfall and strong winds remove some dust and suspended particles from the air, the sky can appear noticeably clearer and brighter.