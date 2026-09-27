PM Modi Hails Indian Team's 'Exemplary Determination' After Chess Olympian Success

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian chess team for their silver and bronze medal win and defending the Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy at the FIDE Chess Olympiad, held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

India, which entered this tournament as defending champion in Open section, secured the silver medal after a 2–2 draw with Hungary. Meanwhile, India took bronze in the women's event after a 2-2 draw against Georgia in the final round on Sunday.

"Congratulations to our Chess players! Their passion and determination are exemplary. May these successes motivate several more youngsters to play chess and excel," PM Modi shared on X.

India, meanwhile, defended the Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy after finishing as the best overall nation after picking up a silver in the Open section and a bronze in the Women's event. Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand presented the trophy to India for the best combined result across the Open and Women's sections.

India has won the trophy for three straight editions, having won it on home soil in Chennai in 2022, during its historic double gold campaign in Budapest in 2024 and now in Samarkand.

Uzbekistan won the Open section of the 2026 Chess Olympiad on home soil in Samarkand, defeating Ukraine 2.5–1.5 in the final round to claim their second Olympiad title after Chennai 2022.

India secured the silver medal after a 2–2 draw with Hungary. Arjun Erigaisi overcame Peter Leko with Black on board two, while Gleb Dudin produced the result of his tournament by defeating World Champion Gukesh D on board four. Dudin's victory secured him the individual gold medal on first reserve board, while Gukesh finished with the silver medal on board four.

Germany claimed bronze after defeating the Netherlands 2.5–1.5, with Matthias Bluebaum scoring the decisive win against Jorden van Foreest on board two. Frederik Svane took the individual gold medal on board three with an impressive 2796 performance rating.

All three medal-winning teams had occupied the top boards throughout much of the tournament, making their final positions a reflection of their consistent performances across the eleven rounds.

China claimed the women's gold medal with a convincing 3–1 victory over Vietnam in the final round, while Kazakhstan secured silver after a 2–2 draw with Poland. India took bronze on the tiebreak after also drawing 2–2 with Georgia.

-IANS

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