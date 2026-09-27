15,000 ODI Runs In 303 Innings: Virat Kohli's Numbers Speak Volumes About His Consistency

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 139 off 88 balls against West Indies, hitting his 55th ODI century and helping India win by eight wickets. He became the fastest to 15,000 ODI runs in 303 innings and continues to focus on ODIs.

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli has lit up the Greenfields International Stadium not only with his record-extending 55th ODI century but also with yet another colossal career milestone in the first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, September 27.

Virat Kohli played an unbeaten vintage knock of 139 off 88 balls, including 10 fours and 9 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 157.95 to help the Men in Blue chase down the 296-run target and secure an eight-wicket victory over the Caribbean side to take a 1-0 series lead. The 37-year-old reached his three-figure mark in just 74 balls, his third-fastest ODI century.

Returning to competitive cricket after two months, with his last appearance in the ODI series against England in July, Kohli wasted little time stamping his class on the contest once again in front of the home crowd.

When Sachin Tendulkar achieved the 15,000-run mark in ODI cricket in June 2007, the record was a monumental feat, given that for nearly two decades, no other batter had managed to scale that peak. Since Tendulkar was the first and only player at that time to cross the historic landmark, unprecedented efficiency redefined the boundaries of modern batting metrics.

However, after 19 years, Virat Kohli joined his former Indian teammate in a rare list of players to have amassed 15,000 runs in ODIs. What is more particular about Kohli's milestone was not just the astronomical weight of the figures, but the astonishing velocity with which he reached them.

Virat Kohli took just 303 innings to complete 15,000 ODI runs, 74 innings fewer than Sachin Tendulkar, who previously stood alone at the summit for nearly 2 decades.

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Achieving 15,000 ODI runs is a rare feat, and Sachin Tendulkar was the sole occupant of this territory for nearly two decades. Now, with Virat Kohli joining this elusive list, the two Indian batters have shared a standard of elite consistency that redefines what is statistically possible in international cricket.

When Tendulkar reached the 15,000-run mark in ODI cricket, the Indian batting legend averaged nearly 45 in 377 innings, highlighting just how mountainous the task truly was. However, Kohli's breathtaking average of nearly 60 in 303 ODI innings shatters traditional scaling limits,

Amassing 15,080 runs at an average of 59.13 in 315 matches, Virat Kohli has maintained a remarkable level of consistency throughout his 50-over career at the international level. His average remains significantly higher than Sachin Tendulkar's at the point when the latter crossed the 15,000-run mark, underlining Kohli's extraordinary efficiency as a run-scorer.

Virat Kohli holds the distinction of being the fastest batter to score 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, 13,000, 14,000, and now 15,000 runs in the history of ODI cricket, a sequence of milestones that illustrates a standard of sustained excellence, solidifying his status as the ultimate master of the format.

After becoming the fastest batter to amass 8000 ODI runs in 175 innings, Virat Kohli took just another 128 innings to complete the 15,000-run mark in the format. The India star batter took 161 innings to complete his first 7000 ODI runs and needed only 142 more innings to add another 8,000 runs, highlighting that his consistency remained remarkably high as his career progressed.

More importantly, Kohli's progression after the 8,000-run mark shows that his run-scoring efficiency did not decline with longevity. The former India captain continued to reach major milestones at a remarkable rate.

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Virat Kohli retired from T20Is and Tests in 2024 and 2025, respectively, and is solely focusing on ODI cricket with an aim to prolong his illustrious international career till the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Since his Test retirement, Kohli has played 13 ODIs, including against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, and scored 899 runs, including 4 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 89.9 and an impressive strike rate of 112.51, further highlighting his continued effectiveness in the 50-over format.

In the ODI series opener against the West Indies, Kohli showcased his characteristic mastery of run chases, further underscoring why the 50-over format remains his strongest platform in the latter stage of his international career.

Speaking after India's eight-wicket win over the West Indies in the Thiruvananthapuram ODI, Virat Kohli highlighted the importance of understanding the game, staying mentally and physically fit, and challenging himself to play at a higher intensity at this stage of his career.

“I think just the understanding of the game firstly, also at the stage that I'm at, you know, just keeping myself physically very fit, because the game's more or less in the mind. I've never been a guy who practiced a lot, even when I was playing all three formats,” Kohli said.

“So it's just for me about staying mentally fresh, staying in the present moment and just expressing myself really out there to play in a certain way, getting used to this template more often. I've got a challenge at this stage of my career to kind of up the ante and play a gear or two higher, and yeah, that was exciting for me to work on,” he added.

Virat Kohli will look to continue his peak form in the remainder of the ODI series against West Indies in Guwahati and Mullanpur.