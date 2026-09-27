Petrol, Diesel Rates Today, September 28: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & More
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.77
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
Global crude prices moved higher amid renewed uncertainty surrounding the Middle East situation. Oil prices rose by more than 1% after US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal linked to resolving the conflict and reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude climbed 1.3% to around $105.70 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at about $93.11 a barrel.
Despite the movement in international oil markets, there was no corresponding change in retail petrol or diesel prices in the major Indian cities covered in Monday's update. Fuel prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, taxes, refining costs, dealer margins and transportation expenses. State-level taxes also contribute to differences in fuel prices between cities.
The daily revision system means motorists should check the latest rates before refuelling, particularly when international crude prices are experiencing sharp movements. Oil marketing companies review retail petrol and diesel prices every day, with the revised rates generally taking effect from 6 am.
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