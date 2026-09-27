Sleep In Heavenly Peace Volunteers Deliver 400,000Th Bed To Family In Need

Volunteers celebrate with the family after delivering SHP's 400,000th bed - a set of bunk beds for four children in the OH-Cincinnati chapter's service area.

When a severe storm knocked out power mid-delivery, the kids didn't miss a beat - they helped assemble their own bunk beds by the light of DEWALT drills.

A new mattress makes its way inside the bed recipients' home. No child should sleep without a proper bed, and this delivery made sure of it.

A dedicated SHP volunteer delivery team loads headboards on the delivery vehicle, working side-by-side to solve a community problem.

National nonprofit marks major milestone as volunteers continue working toward a future where no child sleeps on the floor

- Luke Mickelson, Founder of Sleep in Heavenly PeaceCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading national nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need, today announced the delivery of its 400,000th bed, a milestone that reflects 14 years of volunteer service building and delivering beds to children in need across the country.The 400,000th bed was delivered by SHP's OH-Cincinnati chapter on August 25 as part of a delivery of two bunk beds for four children in the family. A severe storm and resulting power outage brought unexpected challenges, adding more than two hours to the process. Chapter president Todd Forman and the volunteer team ultimately completed the delivery, ensuring the four children received their new beds. Like every SHP bed, the beds were built by volunteers and provided complete with all-new mattresses, pillows, and bedding at no cost to the family.“From the first bed I built in my garage to number 400,000, what gets me is how many people have made this mission their own," said Luke Mickelson, Founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.“400,000 beds have now been delivered to kids who needed them, all because someone volunteered, donated, started a chapter, or simply decided to help. I'm incredibly proud of what we've built together, but there are still kids sleeping on floors tonight. We have more work to do.”Over 100,000 children are currently on the waitlist to receive beds through SHP chapters nationwide.Since its founding in 2012, SHP has grown into a nationwide network of more than 400 active chapters powered by volunteers who build twin size beds and bunks from raw lumber, and then deliver and install the beds in their own communities. SHP reached its 200,000th bed in 2024 and its 300,000th in 2025, adding another 100,000 beds in just over a year.Chapter Spotlight: OH-CincinnatiThe OH-Cincinnati chapter started in January 2024 and delivered its first beds that March. Since then, volunteers have delivered 1,650 beds to children in the Cincinnati area. The chapter currently has 116 families on the waitlist requesting 284 beds.“I was very blessed to be part of the 400,000th bed delivery,” said Todd Forman, president of SHP's OH-Cincinnati chapter.“It's been such a rich experience, not just building and delivering beds for kids, which is so important, but seeing our volunteers come together and work toward a common goal. We've got a long waitlist here in Cincinnati, as I know chapters across the country do, so I'm hoping we can continue to see this grow to 500,000 beds and more.”As a founding partner, Lowe's continues to deepen its commitment to Sleep in Heavenly Peace-from backing their very first build event in Twin Falls, Idaho, to helping deliver a comfortable bed and a good night's sleep to more than 400,000 children nationwide.Community members can support SHP by volunteering with a local chapter, participating in a bed build or delivery, or making a donation. Families, caregivers, and case workers can also apply for beds for children ages 3-17. To volunteer, donate, apply for a bed, or find a local chapter, visit shpbeds.About Sleep in Heavenly PeaceSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With thousands of children waiting for beds-currently sleeping on floors, couches, or makeshift spaces-we provide what every child deserves: a foundation for healthy physical, emotional, and mental development. Powered by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.

Leigh Ann Dufurrena

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

+1 844.432.2337 ext. 5018

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Sleep in Heavenly Peace Delivers 400,000th Bed in Cincinnati

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Sleep in Heavenly Peace Volunteers Deliver 400,000th Bed to Family in Need News Provided By Sleep in Heavenly Peace September 28, 2026, 02:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Human Rights, Religion



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