KHDA Inspections Return To Dubai Private Schools: What Changes In 2026-27

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's private schools have entered the 2026-27 academic year with a changed KHDA quality-assurance system, as inspections resume following a two-year pause in full inspections for most established schools.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) confirmed in June that quality-assurance visits would restart from the beginning of the new academic year. But schools should not expect a return to the previous inspection cycle in exactly the same form.

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Under the revised approach, schools could receive either a comprehensive inspection or a more targeted monitoring visit. KHDA will determine which type of visit is appropriate using information and performance data available to it, rather than following a uniform inspection schedule. Another significant change is the notice period. Schools will receive no more than 24 hours' notice before an inspection team arrives, meaning school leaders and teachers will need to maintain their readiness throughout the academic year rather than prepare specifically for a scheduled visit.

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Notably, Dubai's private-school sector currently serves about 387,000 students from 185 nationalities across more than 220 schools.

When will KHDA inspections take place in 2026-27?

KHDA has confirmed that quality-assurance visits will take place during the 2026-27 academic year. However, there is no single inspection timetable covering all Dubai private schools.

The authority is taking a more flexible approach, using information about individual schools to determine when and how they should be assessed.

One category has a clearly defined requirement: Private schools that are completing their third year of operation in Dubai will undergo a comprehensive quality-assurance visit. Schools in their first or second year will not be subject to a full inspection.

For established schools, the type and timing of the visit will depend on KHDA's assessment of the school's circumstances, performance and stage of improvement.

Not every Dubai private school will undergo a comprehensive inspection during 2026-27.

KHDA is using a data-led process to determine which schools need a comprehensive assessment and which are more appropriately assessed through monitoring. The information considered includes the school's profile, previous inspection history, student achievement, self-evaluation information and external assessment data.

Education specialists will review the information and use moderation to support consistency in decisions.

For schools selected for a comprehensive visit, the assessment will cover the full UAE School Inspection Framework. A detailed report will be issued and an overall school rating will be published.

For schools reaching their third year of operation, however, the comprehensive visit is automatic.

What is a monitoring visit?

A monitoring visit is a more focused form of quality assurance.

Rather than examining every area covered by a comprehensive inspection, a smaller team will investigate particular areas or“lines of enquiry” identified through KHDA's analysis of the school.

The resulting report will set out areas of strength and those requiring further development. However, the visit will not result in a new overall KHDA rating.

This means a monitoring visit should not automatically be interpreted by parents or schools as evidence that a school is performing poorly. It is part of the new system, which is designed to match the nature of KHDA's engagement with a school's individual improvement journey.

A school that receives a monitoring visit will therefore retain its existing publicly published overall rating.

Some will, but not all.

Schools undergoing a comprehensive quality-assurance visit will receive an overall evaluation and a new published rating.

Schools selected for monitoring will receive a report on the areas examined, but their existing overall rating will remain unchanged.

This means parents may see a mixture of newly rated schools and schools whose latest published overall rating comes from an earlier inspection.

The distinction is particularly relevant after the two-year pause in full inspections for most established schools. The return of quality assurance will gradually provide fresher information, but the process will not update the ratings of every school at once.

No. The inspection standards themselves remain based on the UAE School Inspection Framework 2015-16 and the DSIB Inspection Handbook.

The major change is in how KHDA deploys its quality-assurance resources, that are typically more elaborate and conducted by specialist education evaluators and culminates in a detailed report that includes the school's overall assessment and rating. Also, it does not replace the framework against which schools are evaluated.

Institutions should therefore continue to be familiar with the established inspection standards, while also preparing for a more flexible inspection process.

The UAE Ministry of Education has introduced a new inspection framework for government schools, but that framework does not apply to Dubai's private schools.

The notice period has been cut substantially from the previous five working days.

The move is intended to give inspectors a closer picture of normal school life, rather than allowing schools several days to prepare specifically for an inspection.

That means inspectors are expected to see teaching, learning, student wellbeing and everyday school operations in circumstances that are closer to the school's usual routine.

For school leaders and teachers, the practical consequence is straightforward; inspection readiness can no longer be treated as something that begins several days before an announced visit.

A major area of attention in 2026-27 will be the impact of schools' improvement work during the two-year inspection pause.

Inspectors will look at what schools have done during that period and, importantly, whether those actions have produced measurable improvements for students.

The emphasis is therefore not simply on whether a school introduced new initiatives, but on the effect those efforts have had on learners.

Schools involved in the Excel Anywhere programme will also have their progress examined as part of the quality-assurance process. The initiative was introduced under Dubai's Education 33 strategy to support improvement in schools with high Emirati student enrolment.

KHDA has also indicated that quality-assurance work will take account of the wider circumstances in which schools have operated, including recent regional developments and disruptions affecting education.

Yes.

Inclusion continues to be an important element of Dubai's school quality-assurance system, including the provision made for Students of Determination

The UAE School Inspection Framework considers inclusion alongside areas such as teaching and learning, curriculum, leadership and student wellbeing.

KHDA's data shows that in 2023-24, 76 per cent of Dubai private schools were rated Good or Better for inclusive education.

The focus on inclusion also aligns with Dubai's wider Education 33 strategy and its All Rise initiative, which seeks to strengthen educational opportunities and outcomes for students.

For schools, this means inclusive practice cannot be treated as a separate area that sits outside the wider inspection process. Evidence of how schools support different learners can be relevant across multiple areas of quality assurance.

The school's self-evaluation remains an important source of information for KHDA.

Under the previous inspection system, schools submitted their Self-Evaluation Form (SEF) ahead of an inspection. With schools now receiving no more than 24 hours' notice, the role of ongoing self-evaluation becomes particularly important.

During the inspection pause, schools were asked to provide regular SEF updates as part of ongoing monitoring. KHDA's current approach means schools need to maintain an accurate picture of their own strengths, weaknesses and improvement work throughout the year.

For school leaders, the practical message is that evidence of improvement should not be assembled only when an inspection is announced.

Are KHDA compliance visits same as quality-assurance visits?

No. The two should not be confused.

KHDA's Compliance Handbook, issued in September 2026, sets out a separate process for regulatory compliance visits. These may include scheduled annual visits, inspections prompted by complaints or requests from KHDA or other government departments, follow-up visits, and joint visits with other government entities.

Compliance visits can also take place without prior notice.

Quality-assurance visits, by contrast, are concerned with evaluating educational quality and improvement through either a comprehensive or monitoring visit.

For parents, the distinction is important: a KHDA visit does not automatically mean that a school's overall educational rating is being reviewed or changed. The type of visit determines what is being assessed and whether a new overall rating will be issued.

The return of quality-assurance visits will gradually give families more current information about Dubai's private schools after the inspection pause.

However, parents should check what type of visit a school has received before assuming that its KHDA rating has been updated.

A comprehensive visit produces an overall evaluation and rating. A monitoring visit produces a focused report but does not change the school's existing published rating.

The result is a transition period in which the latest available rating will vary from school to school.

For families comparing schools, the published KHDA rating remains one useful reference point, but the date and type of the latest quality-assurance activity will also be relevant when considering how current that information is.

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