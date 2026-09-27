5-Day UAE National Day Holidays: Airfares Set To Double To Popular Tourist Destinations

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) It's high time for UAE residents planning to travel to popular tourist destinations during the five-day UAE National Day holiday to book their flights, as airfares could nearly double due to strong demand and high oil prices.

According to travel industry executives, smart travellers have already secured deals and made bookings to take advantage of affordable hotel rates and airfares, which have been trending higher due to high oil prices over the past six months.

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Some UAE employees will have a five-day break, from Wednesday, December 2, 2026, to Sunday, December 6, 2026, as the country marks its 55th National Day this year.

Rashida Zahid, vice-president of operations at musafir, said fares to destinations popular for visiting friends and relatives (VFR) are likely to rise by 25-35 per cent, while fares to high-demand leisure destinations could potentially double.

“With residents potentially enjoying an extended five-day break, we anticipate a significant rise in travel demand during the UAE National Day holidays,” she said, adding that the scale of the increase would depend on the destination, airline capacity and how early travellers book.

She said fares on these routes could rise by a further 12-25 per cent during the National Day period, depending on seat availability and booking dates, and urged travellers to book early to avoid steeper price rises closer to the holidays.

Since the outbreak of the Middle East war on February 28, 2026, jet fuel prices have approximately doubled due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Rashida said booking patterns have shifted amid the wider regional situation, with residents now booking closer to their travel dates, although long-haul trips and journeys requiring visas are still being planned well in advance.

“The strongest signal is that demand is returning for the fourth quarter,” she said, adding that bookings are expected to build steadily through the school holidays, Diwali, National Day and the Christmas and New Year period.

Despite the regional backdrop and higher oil prices, she does not expect fares to fall compared with last year.

“We expect airfares during the UAE National Day holidays to remain broadly in line with last year or potentially increase, driven by higher fuel costs and continued capacity constraints on certain routes,” musafir's official said.

She added that the return of several European carriers to the region was a positive sign, as additional flight availability could help stabilise fares. Even so, she cautioned travellers against waiting for last-minute deals given the expected surge in demand.

Meerah Ketait, head of retail and leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said the UAE remains largely a last-minute booking market, with most trips booked between three and 18 days before departure.

Based on bookings so far, the Maldives is the top international destination, followed by Thailand, Switzerland and South Africa.

“As National Day is anticipated to be a relatively short break, UAE-based travellers are prioritising destinations that are easy to reach yet offer a distinctly different experience,” she said.

The Maldives remains a favourite for its four-hour flight time, visa-free entry and dry-season weather in early December.

Thailand continues to attract visitors seeking value and variety, allowing travellers to combine beaches, city breaks and wellness experiences in one trip, while Switzerland is attracting those looking for a winter getaway, with its ski season and festive markets offering a contrast to life in the UAE.

An Emirates Holidays spokesperson confirmed that island destinations are proving the most popular, with the Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles together accounting for half of all Emirates Holidays bookings over the break, with an average stay of five nights. Couples make up half of all island getaway bookings.

Thailand also remains a firm favourite, with an average stay of six nights, while Helsinki is emerging as a surprise contender ahead of new Emirates flights launching on October 1.

Ketait said interest is also building in newer destinations such as New Zealand, Portugal and Tunisia.

South Africa is seeing the sharpest growth, with sales up 58 per cent year-on-year, while domestic UAE bookings have also risen 23 per cent.

An Emirates Holidays spokesperson said half of all bookings for the break were made as early as summer, as customers moved to lock in their preferred hotels and travel dates.

Families now account for 48 per cent of bookings, up from previous years, as many combine the public holidays with a few days of annual leave to extend their trips while saving their remaining leave for the festive season. Couples make up 45 per cent of bookings, while solo travel is also on the rise, the spokesperson said.

Meerah Ketait said hotel sales for National Day departure dates are up 23 per cent compared with the same period last year.

“Demand for the highly anticipated UAE National Day break is strong among UAE travellers this year,” she said, pointing to continued appetite for outbound travel following a similar trend over the summer.

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