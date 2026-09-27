Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Post-Mortem Details Of Late SSR, Reveals His 'Leg Was Broken, Eyes Were Hurt'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has spoken about what she said she recently learnt from the person who conducted her brother's post-mortem, claiming that there was gun use, that his leg was broken and that“a lot of force” was used on him.

In a video message, Shweta said,“We got to know recently that that post-mortem person who did post-mortem on Bhai told that there was gun use and his leg was broken and a lot of force was used on him. His eyes were hurt.”

Speaking about the emotional reaction of people who met her following her return from Atlanta, Shweta said,“There were hundreds of you coming and hugging me and crying, crying for Bhai. You guys, all of you felt that what happened to Bhai was wrong.”

She acknowledged the difficulty of forgiving when something happens to someone one loves, saying,“I know how it feels to even think about something like that happened to your loved one. When it happens with you, you can still forgive, you know, something like that.”

She added,“But if it happens to your own somebody whom you love, you just somehow takes a lot more courage to forgive. But look, I don't want to be consumed by hatred, by revenge, by resentment. I think the purpose of my life is to stand for love, for faith, for goodness and for God.”

She further urged people not to lose faith in God or goodness.

“And I don't want you guys to lose faith on God or in goodness. Please, please don't lose faith in God. There is unfairness in the world. OK, I accept that. And maybe good people do have to go through a lot of pain. But pain is your way to transformation.”

Shweta concluded her message by saying,“So let not your heart be consumed with negativity. And healing comes from love. I stand for love. And I hope you can stand with me for love, for God, for goodness.”

For the uninitiated, Sushant passed away at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020, due to alleged suicide.

–IANS

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