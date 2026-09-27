MCD Offers 75% Rebate On Regularisation Charges Under PM-UDAY Scheme

Chairperson of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) Standing Committee Satya Sharma approved a proposal to provide up to 75 per cent rebate on the charges to be levied by MCD for regularising the constructed area of houses built in unauthorised colonies under the PM-UDAY Scheme.

According to the press release by the MCD, this rebate will be available to applicants who get the regularisation done by 31 October 2026. If the Government extends the last date, the rebate will also remain applicable during the extended period.

Making Property Rights Affordable

Sharma said that the objective of the PM-UDAY Scheme is to provide property rights to people who have been living in unauthorised colonies for a long time. In such a situation, it is necessary to make the regularisation process easy and affordable.

She said that keeping in view the financial condition of the general public, the MCD has decided to provide major relief in regularisation charges, so that more and more people can get the constructed area of their property regularised. She informed that the MCD is now charging only four types of charges for regularisation-Compensatory Regulatory Charge, C & D Charge, Development Charge and Admin/IT Charge. An additional rebate of 75 per cent on these charges has now been approved.

Previously Waived Charges

Sharma informed that earlier, from 20 August 2026, several charges levied under UBBL-2016 for regularising construction existing up to 6 April 2026 in PM-UDAY colonies had already been removed. These include Permit Fee, Betterment Charge, Levy, Additional Levy, Plinth Fee, Pre-Occupancy Charge and charges related to construction without approval. Labour Cess has also not been included in the MCD's regularisation charges.

Awareness and Streamlined Process

Chairperson of the Standing Committee said that the MCD and the Delhi Government have used special camps, SMS, publicity campaigns and other means to create awareness among people regarding the scheme. The MCD has also implemented, from 27 July 2026, a system for issuing regularisation certificates through listed professionals on the basis of self-assessment, so that applications can be disposed of quickly, the release said.

She appealed to PM-UDAY beneficiaries not to wait for the last date of 31 October and to get their constructed area regularised in time. This will facilitate recording their property as per rules and will also make property-related work easier in the future.

There are 1,511 unauthorised colonies in Delhi covered under the PM-UDAY Act, with a population of around 44.75 lakh. So far, Conveyance Deeds or Authorisation Slips have been issued for approximately 40,000 properties. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)