Birthday Celebration Turns Ugly In Georgia: 12 People Injured In Mass Shooting In A Park Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least 12 people sustained injuries after two groups of people shot at each other during a birthday party at a city park in Georgia, a sheriff said on Sunday (local time).

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said during a news conference that the shootout took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Carolyn Crayton Park in Macon, about 85 miles southeast of Atlanta, AP reported.

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According to Davis, after a group of young people was kicked out of a home rented to celebrate a woman's 18th birthday, they went to the park, after which another group showed up, and a confrontation occurred.

The sheriff added, "Both groups exchanged words, brandished firearms, and then began firing at each other." According to the report, investigators are yet to determine how the two groups were related and the motive behind the shootout.

Officials responded to the shootout and learnt that the victims were moved to a nearby hospital in personal vehicles. Those injured included a 19-year-old male, four 18-year-old males, five 17-year-old males, and two 18-year-old females, who were being treated for injuries. While two were in critical condition, the others were said to be stable.

CBS News, citing Davis, reported that the group included several students from Central High School and Northeast High School. All the victims were part of the party, with the sheriff stating that he "can't remember the last time we've had this many people shot at one time."

Davis said, "There's no indication that any of these individuals who were injured at this time participated in the gunfire." He added, "There's going to be some heavy police presence in some places coming up over the next few days as we make some arrests in this."

Surveillance footage from the park revealed an eruption of gunfire that lasted for 30 seconds as people tried to flee the area.

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While no arrests have been made so far, the sheriff said that investigators had identified several persons of interest. Deputies seized four vehicles used to transport victims to the hospital, along with three vehicles that had been left at the park. Investigators also spoke with 10 witnesses.

According to CBS News, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reportedly assisting in the probe because so many people are involved. Still, Davis said all the evidence so far suggests the incident is local.

Another shooting reported in Detroit

Meanwhile, authorities in Detroit were investigating a separate shooting incident that occurred around the same time. At least three people were killed, and four others were injured after an argument turned ugly and led to gunfire at an after-hours strip club on Sunday morning.

In a news conference, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison told reporters that police responded to the 7:21 am shooting on what was largely a residential street, where three men were found fatally shot.

(with AP inputs)