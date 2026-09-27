Russia Hits Ukraine Data Centers In Barrage That Killed Six

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russian airstrikes overnight and early Sunday killed at least six people across Ukraine and targeted a number of major data centers in Kyiv, officials said.

Three people were killed in the Zaporizhzhia region and a man died in Kyiv as a result of strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X. Civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities and residential buildings across at least eight regions, came under attack, he added.

Oleg Hryhorov, head of military administration of the Sumy region in Ukraine's northeast, later reported the deaths of an elderly woman and a 16-year-old girl after strikes from Russian precision bombs. Five other people were injured.

Zelenskyy said Russia twice struck a data center in Kyiv as part of the overnight barrage, injuring three people, but gave no additional details.

Ukraine's Kyivstar, which provides mobile phone and internet services, later said in an X post that a building in the Kyiv region housing company equipment had been damaged, with an assessment of the impact underway.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its drones hit a data center operated by the Vodafone company,“one of the largest companies providing mobile services and the high-speed internet to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.” Later on Sunday the ministry said two more centers - the Kyivstar facility and another operated by Omega Telecom, which manages a large fiber optic network across the country - had been struck.

Kremlin forces also struck three logistics centers in the Kyiv and Odesa regions, as well as two dry cargo ships on its way to the Odesa port, according to defense ministry's statements overnight and Sunday evening.

Odesa Region Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram that a“massive” overnight strike damaged a medical facility, a hotel, a shop, and a warehouse for storing grain crops, among other things.

At the same time, Russian air-defense systems shot down 96 fired by Ukraine drones from 8 p.m. Moscow time to 8 a.m. over regions bordering Ukraine, the annexed Crimean peninsula, and the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry said. Ukraine's air forces said Russia launched 170 drones overnight, starting from 6 p.m.

The warring countries continue to trade strikes with Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine well into its fifth year and no sign of any peace deal. The US has pushed both sides to agree to a pause on attacks of each other's energy assets, but neither has accepted.

Separately, the Ukrainian drone manufacturer Pegasus Arms halted operations due to significant damage following a Russia's ballistic missile strike last week.“That's the second attack on the company's production facilities,” Pegasus Arms said on Facebook.“After previous strike on Sept. 2, production was moved to a new location and resumed. Currently, the production has been suspended indefinitely again.”

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.