Australian PM Plans India Visit In December, Says He And PM Modi Have Built Strong Personal Ties

MENAFN - IANS) New York, Sep 28 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he plans to visit India in December with a business delegation, calling the economic partnership underused despite a rapidly strengthening relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Albanese said the visit would include a business event in Mumbai and conclude with a cricket match in Chennai. He disclosed the plans during a discussion at the Asia Society in New York with former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd.

“And in December, on the way back to Florida, in this case, the G20 is taking place, I think, December 14, 15, hosted by President Trump. And on the way, I'm going to India,” Albanese said.

“We're doing a day event. I like that. Mirroring the G'day LA event with the Business Council of Australia with a whole lot of businesses I'll be taking there to Mumbai,” he said.

The visit would finish with a cricket event in Chennai, involving teams from the Australian states of Victoria and Western Australia, Albanese said.

“It will finish with, as things in India always does, with a cricket match,” he said.

Albanese said the two countries shared democratic and Commonwealth ties, as well as links in education and sport. Australian universities were establishing a presence in India, he added.

“There's a lot more we can do though. It has been underutilised, the relationship and partnership, but both PM Modi and myself are very keen on rectifying that,” he said.

Albanese said India's economic and demographic rise made the relationship increasingly important for Australia.

“India will be the third largest economy in the world. They already have the largest population in the world,” he said.

He also credited PM Modi with expanding access to electricity and energy across India.

“To give Prime Minister Modi credit, more people have been connected with access to energy in India under his reign than has occurred in any decade, in any country or any region in human history,” Albanese said.

The Australian leader said he and PM Modi had built a strong personal relationship. Each had visited the other's country twice during Albanese's tenure as prime minister, he said.

“He is someone who we have a strong relationship with. I think there's a lot more can be done in our economic partnership,” Albanese said.

He recalled joining PM Modi at a large community gathering in Australia and the enthusiasm generated by the Indian diaspora.

“The good thing for me was that Prime Minister Modi asked them to cheer for me,” Albanese said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Rudd said Australia's relationship with India had gone“from strength to strength”. He cited expanding bilateral ties and cooperation among India, Australia, Japan and the United States through the Quad.

Albanese placed the India relationship within Australia's broader engagement across the Indo-Pacific. He said Canberra had strengthened ties with the United States, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and Pacific island nations while managing its major trading relationship with China.

The countries are also members of the Quad alongside Japan and the United States. Their cooperation covers maritime security, critical technologies, resilient supply chains, health and disaster response. Australia's large Indian-origin community and growing education links have added depth to the strategic partnership.