Crypto News Today: Alphapepe Presale Stage 20 Sold Out While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $12,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after Stage 20 sold out and Stage 21 opened, extending a run of fast-moving presale stages before $ALPE reaches its first public exchange chart. AlphaPepe has now raised over $2.82 million and recently crossed 12,100 holders, with more than 100 new holders joining daily as the next stage gets underway.









The update comes as Ethereum price prediction headlines return to the $12,000 target after ETH regained momentum and staking demand strengthened. Ethereum is already deep into its public-market cycle, while AlphaPepe is selling a much earlier timing story: Stage 20 is gone, Stage 21 is live, and the first DEX price-discovery phase is still ahead.

AlphaPepe Stage 20 Sells Out as Stage 21 Goes Live

Stage 20 has officially sold out, and AlphaPepe has already moved into Stage 21. That is the clearest signal for buyers watching the presale because earlier entries are disappearing as each stage completes.

Previous stages also sold quickly, turning the latest sellout into part of a wider pattern rather than a one-off event. The current $ALPE price is $0.03111, and buyers entering Stage 21 are doing so while the presale continues advancing toward its Q1 2027 close and DEX launch.

For retail, the message is simple: the current stage does not stay open forever. Waiting through another sellout means entering later in the presale cycle.

12,100 Holders Add Weight to the Sellout

AlphaPepe recently crossed 12,100 holders before its first public-market cycle, with more than 100 new holders joining every day. That gives the Stage 20 sellout more weight because the buyer base is still expanding while the token remains off public exchanges.

The crowd is forming before the chart, not after it. That is the key difference between AlphaPepe and mature cryptocurrencies that already have years of price discovery behind them.

AlphaSwap Early Access is also live, giving the presale a working-product layer behind the stage momentum. But the main reason buyers are watching now is scarcity: one stage has already disappeared, Stage 21 is live, and the next move can change the entry again.

Stage 21 Opens Before the First Public-Market Cycle

AlphaPepe remains in its first presale cycle, with presale closure and the DEX launch set for Q1 2027. That means Stage 21 buyers are still entering before $ALPE has its first public DEX chart.

This early timing is what gives the stage sellout story its retail appeal. Ethereum, Bitcoin and XRP already have established markets, while AlphaPepe is still building the crowd before open-market trading begins.

With 12,100+ holders already onboard and previous stages selling fast, Stage 21 is becoming another visible checkpoint in the run toward launch.

Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $12,000

Ethereum price prediction headlines are heating up again after ETH broke through an important resistance level following a strong late-August rally. Staking demand has also strengthened, with substantially more ETH recently waiting to enter staking than waiting to exit.

That combination of renewed momentum and tighter staked supply is giving bulls a stronger case for higher targets. A move toward $12,000 would still require a much larger market expansion, but Ethereum has regained the kind of institutional and staking narrative that keeps aggressive upside targets in the retail conversation.

AlphaPepe sits much earlier in the cycle. Ethereum traders are watching for another major breakout, while AlphaPepe buyers are entering Stage 21 before the token has experienced its first public-market run.

AlphaPepe Turns Stage Sellouts Into Presale Scarcity

Stage 20 is sold out, Stage 21 is live, and more than 12,100 holders are already positioned before $ALPE reaches public trading. That is the AlphaPepe story right now.

The presale is creating its own urgency before exchange candles ever appear. Each completed stage removes an earlier entry, while the buyer base keeps expanding ahead of the Q1 2027 DEX launch.

Ethereum price prediction headlines may be targeting $12,000, but AlphaPepe buyers are watching the next presale stage move before the first public chart opens.

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction?

Ethereum price prediction targets $12,000 in an aggressive bull-market cycle as staking demand, renewed momentum and broader institutional adoption strengthen the ETH story.

What happened to AlphaPepe Stage 20?

AlphaPepe Stage 20 sold out, and Stage 21 is now live as the presale continues moving through its allocations.

How to buy AlphaPepe ($ALPE)?

Visit the official AlphaPepe presale website, connect a supported wallet, choose BNB, ETH or USDT, and complete the $ALPE purchase through the presale page.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

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