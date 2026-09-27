Singapore Dialogue To Explore Long-Term Support For The Next Scientific Breakthrough

Nobel Heroes & AI4SCI Summit Singapore 2026 will host its Gala Dinner at Conrad Singapore Orchard on 5 October, connecting science, technology and long-term capital.

Nobel Heroes & AI4SCI Summit connects scientific discovery, AI, industry and capital around the resources needed to move promising research forward.

- Kamala Zhu, Founder of Symbiosis ScienceSINGAPORE, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- How can promising science receive sustained support before its practical value is fully understood? Nobel Heroes & AI4SCI Summit Singapore 2026 will bring scientific, technology and investment communities into dialogue around that question, connecting the search for new discoveries with the resources and partnerships needed to develop them.Organised by Symbiosis Science and Laureates City Holdings Limited, with Foundation Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings as Host, the 5–11 October programme places long-term capital alongside science and AI. Its aim is to encourage exchange between those asking research questions, those building technologies and those able to support their development.“Breakthrough science needs more than a brilliant idea; it needs patient support, trusted relationships and the right partners over time. We chose Singapore because it is one of the few places where science, technology, policy and long-term capital can meet on genuinely international ground. Our purpose is to turn these encounters into sustained collaboration-so promising research has a clearer path from discovery to meaningful impact,” said Kamala Zhu, Founder of Symbiosis Science.The discussion concerns more than the initial funding of an idea. Research can require successive rounds of experimentation and validation before its usefulness becomes clear. Moving towards application can also involve specialist facilities, new expertise and industry partners. The programme creates a setting in which scientists and investors can discuss these needs from their different perspectives.AI adds another dimension to this conversation. As the summit explores new approaches to scientific discovery, the capital question follows: what support is needed to investigate promising possibilities, test their limitations and develop results that can be used beyond the laboratory? The link between discovery and application is a central concern of the wider gathering.For researchers, these exchanges offer an opportunity to explain what progress looks like before a commercial product exists. For investors and industry participants, they offer an opportunity to understand the scientific questions, development stages and uncertainties behind a potential application. The aim is to build a better basis for long-term collaboration.The 5 October Gala Dinner at Conrad Singapore Orchard will provide one setting for these conversations, bringing guests from science, technology, capital and policy together in an invitation-only format. A separate Nobel Leadership Dinner is planned for 6 October as a smaller, closed-door exchange among scientists, innovators and long-term capital.These gatherings sit alongside the two-day forum, co-hosted with NTU Singapore on 5 October and SMU on 6 October. Singapore's role within the programme is to connect university-based discussion with the perspectives of industry and investment, giving participants a shared setting to consider both scientific possibilities and the support required to pursue them.The summit's announced Nobel laureates include Sir Konstantin Novoselov, Sir Christopher Pissarides, Benjamin List, Omar M. Yaghi and Fred Ramsdell. Across the programme, their fields provide a broad context for considering how discoveries develop and how scientific progress connects with economic and social change.Through these exchanges, the programme will explore how scientific ambition and long-term support can be brought into closer conversation. Further event information is available through the official website.Organisation informationHost: Foundation Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings.Organisers: Symbiosis Science; Laureates City Holdings Limited.Supporting Partners: Advaita Lab; HER SYMBIOSIS; Birch Sound.About Symbiosis ScienceA global scientific institution and community connecting great minds, important scientific questions, future intelligence and the next generation of scientists. We bring together Nobel Laureates, Turing Award and Fields Medal recipients, world-leading researchers, AI pioneers, universities, research institutions, technology leaders and global organizations to advance discoveries that matter to humanity.About Laureates City Holdings LimitedAn innovation platform that connects 107 global scientific award laureates and top young scientists with international research institutions, driving high-impact scientific IP and accelerating global R&D and project commercialization in China.About Foundation Lindau Nobel Laureate MeetingsWith a rich history spanning over seven decades, the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings have long fostered cross-generational, cross-cultural, and interdisciplinary scientific exchange and intellectual mentorship between Nobel Laureates and young scientists worldwide.

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Singapore Dialogue to Explore Long-Term Support for the Next Scientific Breakthrough News Provided By Sheis PTE LTD September 28, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Science, Technology



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