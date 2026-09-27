Alberta Vote Puts Canada's Unity To Test

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 28 (IANS) Alberta will vote next month on proposals that could shift power from Canada's federal government to the provinces, as the oil-rich western province prepares for a referendum touching on constitutional reform and separatism.

Premier Danielle Smith has placed 10 questions before voters for the October 19 referendum.

Four concern major constitutional changes. They include abolishing Canada's Senate and allowing Alberta, instead of Ottawa, to select judges for the provincial Court of Appeal and Court of King's Bench.

The other proposals would allow Alberta to withdraw from federal programmes without losing associated funding and give provincial laws precedence over federal laws in disputes over jurisdiction.

Another prominent question concerns Alberta's continued place within Canada.

Smith has presented the constitutional measures as a way to improve Alberta's position in the federation and address grievances before more voters turn towards separation.

Three of the four constitutional proposals would probably require approval from Parliament and at least seven provincial legislatures representing more than half of Canada's population.

Abolishing the Senate would face an even higher barrier. It would require unanimous provincial support, approval from Parliament and the agreement of the Senate itself.

Smith's government has acknowledged that abolishing the upper chamber is unlikely to win the required support.

Her office nevertheless argues that“targeted” constitutional amendments could succeed if Alberta voters provide a clear mandate.

“Provinces across the country are tired of federal overreach and want more authority within Confederation, not less,” said Ryan Fournier, a communications adviser to Smith.

“We believe this conversation is a vital step towards a fairer Confederation.”

Other provincial leaders have largely avoided taking firm positions, according to The Canadian Press.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe's office declined to comment. A spokesperson for Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson said:“This is a matter for Albertans to consider through their referendum process.”

Nunavut Premier John Main said his territory would monitor the result.

“Like Alberta, Nunavut is rich in resources that benefit the rest of Canada and the world, and we need external supports to bring those resources to market,” Main said.

“We intend to make our mark in partnership with other governments and private industry, and support measures that build a stronger Canada.”

Yukon Premier Currie Dixon said he wanted to hear what Alberta voters decided but expressed support for the province remaining in Canada.

“While I know Albertans have a number of grievances with the federal government, it's my hope that Alberta will continue to stay in Confederation,” Dixon said.

“Canada, including the Yukon, would be negatively affected if Alberta were to leave.”

Gerard Kennedy, a constitutional law professor at the University of Alberta, said other provinces might support proposals giving them greater power over judicial appointments and federal programmes.

“It's extra provincial power. Why wouldn't they want it?” Kennedy said.

The greater difficulty would be persuading the federal Parliament to surrender authority without receiving anything in return, he said.

Kennedy also warned that constitutional negotiations could prompt every province to introduce its own demands, making a final agreement harder to secure.

Opposition New Democratic Party Leader Naheed Nenshi accused Smith of seeking political confrontation rather than achievable reforms.

“She doesn't want to get those things,” Nenshi said.“She wants to complain about not getting those things. She wants the other provinces to say no.”

The Alberta debate has relevance for India as another large and diverse federation. While their constitutional systems differ, both countries regularly confront disputes over taxation, natural resources and the division of authority between national and regional governments.