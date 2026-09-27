3-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Borewell In Faridabad In Overnight Op

A three-year-old girl, who fell into a borewell while playing in Seehi village in Faridabad, was rescued early Monday.

Multi-agency Rescue Operation

NDRF Deputy Commandant, Kunal Tiwari, said, "The incident reportedly occurred around 6 PM, and our control room received information about it at 7.45 PM. Our team arrived at the site at 9.05 PM and conducted a joint operation alongside the NDRF, Haryana SDRF, state police, state fire service, UP Civil Defence (Ghaziabad), the medical department, and the municipal corporation. We successfully rescued the girl at 3.50 AM and have sent her for medical treatment."

Mother Expresses Hope

Earlier, speaking to ANI, the girl's mother said, "She was going to the shop. I have no idea how deep this borewell is. Everyone arrived at the spot. I have four daughters. She used to go out to play like this before. People are saying she will be brought out safely."

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