Delhi: MCD Regularises 501 Sanitation Workers, Mayor Wahi Hails Move

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has regularised the services of 501 sanitation workers who have been serving the Corporation for several years. Welcoming the decision, Mayor Pravesh Wahi extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the concerned employees.

According to the press release, the Mayor said that the Corporation had recently regularised 296 sanitation workers, and the regularisation of another 501 sanitation workers demonstrates that the Corporation is continuously working for the welfare and interests of its sanitation workforce.

Backbone of Delhi's Cleanliness System

“Our sanitation workers are the backbone of Delhi's cleanliness system. They work every day with dedication and commitment under challenging circumstances and play a vital role in keeping the national capital clean. It is the primary responsibility of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to honour their contribution and safeguard their interests,” the Mayor said.

Ensuring Stability and Honouring Service

Mayor Pravesh Wahi said,“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is continuously working for the welfare of its employees and protection of their rights. The sanitation workers of the Corporation have made a significant contribution towards strengthening Delhi's cleanliness system over the years. It is our responsibility to honour their hard work and dedicated service.”

He said that the regularisation of 501 sanitation workers is not merely an administrative decision, but an important step towards recognising and honouring their years of hard work and dedicated service. The decision will provide the concerned employees and their families with greater employment stability and a stronger foundation of social security, the release said.

Mayor said,“Our sanitation workers work tirelessly, day and night, to strengthen Delhi's cleanliness system. Taking necessary steps for their welfare and ensuring that they receive the benefits of their rightful entitlements are among the Corporation's key priorities. We are taking forward matters concerning the interests of employees with sensitivity and giving them due priority.” (ANI)

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