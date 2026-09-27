Budanov: North Korea Is Learning From Russian-Ukrainian War And Arming Itself

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made these remarks in an interview with Newsforce, according to Ukrinform, citing his Telegram channel.

"North Korea is learning from our war and arming itself. The world must recognize this connection while there is still time. It has long been known that, in addition to supplying weapons and materials to Russia, North Korea is sending its own troops directly to fight against Ukraine. At the same time, North Korea itself is upgrading its weapons based on combat experience in Ukraine. It is also adopting new types of weapons, some of which are Russian-made,” he noted.

According to Budanov, North Korea has already established mass production of single-use attack drones. In the opinion of the head of the Presidential Office, this in no way contributes to stability in the Korean region.

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“And when you see how rapidly the North Korean regime is militarizing, the question naturally arises: why? First and foremost-to be prepared for active combat operations in its region. Incidentally, just recently there was another incident on the demarcation line between the Republic of Korea and North Korea. The situation is escalating by the day. And it's only a matter of time before a trigger event occurs that could lead to uncontrollable consequences,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 22, North Korea tested a guided projectile from an upgraded 240-mm multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) with an improved guidance system and increased range.